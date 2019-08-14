Imelda Michelle
Wishing Myla Foster a blessed and awesome first year of pre-K. Love Mom, Lola and baby D. You’re off to great places, today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so … get on your way! — Dr. Seuss
Kay Millsap
Huge thanks to Dow Chemical Company for your red carpet sponsorship for A Night In The Spotlight. Gabriella Cone, Jeff Lichon, you have big hearts! Thank you. Dow’s donation will help create another magical night for our amazing special needs kids in Brazoria County.
Hope Robles
Shout out to my nephews, Tim Green and Eli Green. Y’all make us proud. Go Exporters! Go Seagulls!
Celia ‘Morales’ Lewis
Shout out to my awesome kiddoes! Benjamin is headed to kindergarten, Andrew to seventh and Adan is a freshman. We are so proud of all of you and know this will be an amazing year! Love you, Mom and Dad
TBeatriz Owens
Shout out to my son, Boston Owens, who will be a freshman at Brazosport High School, and to my husband, Coach Owens, who will be entering his 17th year as a teacher and coach at Brazosport High School. Let’s have a great year. Anchor Down!
Ammy Norris Myers
Shout out to my niece, Samantha, starting Kindergarten at West Columbia Elementary and my son, Sahaad, freshman at Brazosport HS! Love y’all.
Carmen Huerta Galvan
Shout out to my favorite teacher Candace Buchorn and her hubs, Trevor Buchorn. Have a Great School Year — To teach is to Touch a Life a Life forever. Love you.
Carol Moczygemba
Happy first day of school to my son, Noah Luera, and niece, Aubrey Montes. Hope y’all have a awesome year, first grade and sixth grade. Love Mom and Dad
Michelle Carpenter Powless
Shout out to Cruz and AngelBelle Pino and Kaleb Dannelly! Wishing you all a happy and blessed new year. I’m so proud of each of you. Love Ms Michelle Powless
Elizabeth Hart Door
Shout Out to my daughter, Karen (sophomore at B’wood); my twins, Robert and Logan, starting freshman year at B’wood; and my son, Gavin (eighth grade). Y’all are gonna have an amazing Year and do great. Mom and Dad are so proud of all of you!
Dian Marie Long
Shout to all my grandkids, Aiden, Trey, Lucy, Owen and Sophie and CJ. Have a great day of school and a great school year. Hugs and kisses from Grandma Dian in Minnesota.
Jeanetta Randon Alston
Shout out to Shamarria Alston, who is entering her senior year at Brazosport High School. Have a safe and blessed year, beautiful girl, and dance your heart out! Mom, Dad and Sissy got you!
Devin Manning Randon
Kaya Randon I’m so proud of everything about you, beautiful girl! I can’t believe you’re already entering your first year of high school — seems like I just dropped you off in kindergarten a few short years ago. You keep working hard, remember who you are and that you’re a child of God. Do your best in all things and let Him handle the rest. Work hard on the court — I’m your No. 1 fan. I love you, baby girl!
Byron Randon, a mighty young man of valor. Geez, you’re a junior in high school and have grown into an amazing young man. This year do your best and choose priorities over entertainment. Can’t wait to see you on the field on Friday nights to cheer you on. I’m very proud of you, son!
Caitlin Manning, my senior college girl! It’s crazy to say that. I’m proud of you young lady. You’ve balanced college, your own business as a lash tech and a ton of other things. It’s hard to say you’re still my baby when you’ve become so independent. Keep up the great work and keep going hard for your goals and what you love. I will always have your back.
To all three of you, you will always be my babies … no matter how old you get. We love y’all so, so much! Love, Momma and Daddy.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Terylon Jackson, trustees, homecomers, visitors, the Greater Mt. Zion Church family and all the fantastic congregants at the Zion Temple AME Church who commemorated their 69th Homecoming celebration. Additional notes of praise also to Senecia Saveat, Dave Washington and the William Family Singers for their oratory greetings and melodious songs of praise. We thank God for a Holy Ghost filled and precious jewel of God — Elder Roland K. Hendricks — who presented the proclamation of the Gospel with a divine anointing. Our prayer is that God will forever bless and keep each of you with His precious love from above.
Kristen Tello
Jayden and George Jr., Hope y’all have a blessed and awesome school year! Mommy and Daddy are so proud and love y’all so much!
Dianna Tamez
We’ve had a blast this summer. Cadets from Church, Camp, Kidfest, birthday party, Schlitterbaun x2, movies, Grandma’s house, working out, school shopping and, last but not least, to the library checking out books. You both wrote an essay on your whole summer experience and that will be a tradition we’ll continue from now on. We pray as you move on to the next grade, eighth and 11th, that you succeed in all you choose to do. We love you both! From Mom’s D/L #TeamTamez
ope Robles
Shout out to my nieces, Erika and Leah Williams! We love y’all!
Patricia Seis Bendiciones
Shout out to my two blessings, one in junior high, Elizabeth, and other one in high school, Robert. Have a great school year, and everyone who works or volunteers in the schools. Hope you have an amazing school year and safe one, too.
Brianna Escalante
Have an awesome year, Jasai; second grade is ready for you, Love, Mom.
Maribel Gonzalez Ayala
Wishing my son, Jacob, a great first day of eighth grade. Shout out to my son, Marcos IV. Just a few more days and you will begin college life. Going to miss you. So very proud of both of you!
Veronica Arriaga Valdez
Happy first day of school to all my grandkids, Aaliyah Cisneros, Kamilah, Karinah and Karmen Zapata l, Jonathan Quintero Jr, Aveya and Averyana Mendoza. Love always, Nana and Popo Jesse Valdez
Devin Manning Randon
The Dream High Society would like to show love and support to every young lady who participated in any of our programs this summer or over the last year. We wish we could name you all, but there are over 150 girls who have benefited from our programs in 2019 from every school in the southern Brazoria county area. We pray you have an amazing 2019-20 school year. It is also our prayer that you grasped on to some helpful tools and advice to make your school days a little bit easier.
Just BEE YOU in all things!
We love you and look forward to more workshops, events and volunteer activities this school year.
With Love, The Dream Catchers, Devin Randon (Founder)
Alexis Cortez Trevino
Joel Alexander Cruz Jr., happy first day of kinder, my handsome boy. Mommy and David are so proud of you. Have an amazing year this year.
Megan Blanchard
Have an amazing senior year, Reece. Hope you have an awesome freshman year, Brody, and Kynlie, I know you’ll do awesome in fourth. Love y’all so much! Megan
Ashley Allsmiles Williams
Have an awesome and blessed school year to all the kids. Iyana, Kaley, Alaya, Hailey, Kaya, Angel and Angela, may God watch over and protect each and every one of you. Love Ashley
Clarissa Petteway
WCE students, we are so excited to have you back. We are going to have a Flamazing school year! #standupforexcellence. Love, WCE Staff
TanyaNadam Gutierrez
Have an amazing day, Amyah! We love you, Mom and Dad
Stacy Rickerd
Shout out to a wonderful, selfless lady, Sara Smith. You and your family are in our prayers. We ask that everyone puts her on their prayer list.
Erica Aguilar
Have an amazing first day and a fantastic rest of the school year. This is your last year in elementary, and then off to junior high. Enjoy every moment. Love, Momma and Daddy
Heather Elaine Martin
Ian, Violet and Penelope, your mom loves you and can’t wait to see all that you accomplish this year.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, gratitude and admiration to one of God’s anointed vessels of praise, Lizz Bates. Lizz is a dedicated and devoted musician and songbird for God. She sings like a nightingale, and like a nightingale, she gives all the glory, honor and praise to God. One of the most beautiful gifts in the world is encouragement. When someone encourages us, that person helps us over a threshold you might otherwise never have crossed on your own. For 50 years she has been encouraging and embracing all humankind with her powerful and penetrating songs of praise. We love you and we thank God for you being in our lives. Keep singing and praising God, for when praises go up, blessings come down.
Kimberly Chitwood McCarty Starr
Have a wonderful senior year, Peyton Starr. Mom and Dad are so proud of you!
Kaitlynn Fisher
Trip Tischler and Faith Tischler, hope you have a good first day and a fantastic school year. Aunt Kk and Uncle Bubba love y’all!
Theresa Alston
Shout out to Justin Jr. and Caleb. Nana and Paw paw love you. Have an amazing year at school this year. Be safe and never give up!
Melissa Moreno Ennis
Cooper and Ellie, have a great first day. We love you so much! Love, Mom and Dad
Mandy Meador
To our son, Elijah: Happy first day of second grade! We are so proud of you already. You’re going to have great year this year, and we can’t wait to see what all you accomplish. Love you most! Mom and Dad
