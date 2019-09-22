75 years ago
A proposal to reorganize the Freeport-Velasco Chamber of Commerce and convert it into a regional body covering and representing the entire Freeport-Velasco-Lake Jackson area, including Jones Creek, Clute and Oyster Creek, was discussed at a meeting of the board of directors and interested citizens at the home of Harry Twombly on Tuesday evening.
A motion approving the step carried unanimously, after which G. C. Hardman, secretary of the Freeport-Velasco Chamber, offered his resignation and Clarence Pearce was appointed
to serve in the capacity of secretary in dissolving the old chamber and organizing the new.
Plans for the new organization will be explained and discussed by Mr. Pearce at meetings of representative citizens of each town and community to be served by the organization and citizens selected to represent each community on the board of directors.
Proposed plans also include the securing of a capable full-time secretary for the organization, who will spend his efforts in behalf of the welfare and development of the entire area.
J.E. Bailey, president of the Freeport-Velasco Chamber of Commerce, is recovering in Freeport Hospital from a fractured vertebrae. In his absence, Dr. H. L. Shaw, vice president, presided at the meeting.
50 years ago
LIVERPOOL — A car swerving to miss a dog crashed through the railing of the Chocolate Bayou Bridge on County Road 171 one mile south of here early Sunday, injuring two occupants of the vehicle.
Injured were Patrick Sanders Savage, 28, of Hitchcock, the driver of a 1959 Ford, and Dorus Dewayne Leighton, 22, of Alvin.
Both men were taken lo Gulf Coast Hospital in an Alvin Memorial ambulance.
Texas Highway Patrolman George Herbert said Savage suffered a compound fracture of the leg and Leighton had a possible broken collarbone.
Savage’s vehicle narrowly missed going into the water.
The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Residential streets are the top priority for the task force advising the city on the next bond election.
Task force members told City Council on Monday they most likely will recommend a $7.5 million bond election to pay for improvements to five streets and renovation of the fire department to house an expanded dispatch operation.
Twyla Parsons, who served as vice chair of the task force, said just less than 30 percent of residents surveyed said they would support a bond election for street repairs, the project that drew the most support.
Parsons said about 20 percent of respondents supported the measure expanding the municipal court and moving dispatch operations.
Parsons noted that only 153 people responded to the survey.
“It would be our job to educate the public,” Parsons said.
Teri Sain, another task force member, said moving the dispatch to the top floor of the current fire station could save a lot of headaches if there is a flood.
“We’d be moving all of the dispatch to an upstairs facility, so if we ever flooded, we wouldn’t lose data and equipment,” Sain said.
Parsons said the Brazos Oaks subdivision was the top priority.
“That should be not just spot repairs, but to go ahead and replace all the streets and go ahead and fix that subdivision up properly,” Parsons said.
The task force’s self-defined objectives were to make the improvements while keeping the city’s tax rate, currently 37 cents per $100 of valuation, below 40 cents.
The task force’s next step is to bring an architect in to give hard cost estimates and make a recommendation on the timing of the election.
Council would have to call a bond election.
