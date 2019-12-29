Sins of the Fathers
By J.A. Jance
William Morrow
$26.99, hardcover
Now retired after many years in several different jobs as a detective, J.P. Beaumont, known as Beau, is now working as a private investigator, taking on cases that interest him.
In this one, the 24th book in this J.A. Jance series, an old friend asks for help in finding his drug-addicted daughter, who has left the hospital — and her newborn daughter — hours after the premature infant’s birth.
The friend, a man Beau had helped in a murder case years earlier, wants to adopt the child and take her home with him to Texas, but can’t do so until his daughter signs the necessary forms to allow the adoption.
With a little help from his wife, a small-town police chief, and Lucy, their Irish wolfhound, Beau takes on the case, utilizing the expertise of years — and friends — in police work.
He begins searching through layers of deception for answers, and along the way, realizes the baby’s father, originally listed by the hospital as “unknown,” really isn’t.
This means even after the mother’s permission has been obtained, the search is far from over, as the father must also agree.
Multiple layers of deception unfold, with more than one greedy character questioned, and the search evolves into the cause of death of two of the infant’s elderly relatives.
After so many highly successful books in three different series, as well as stand-alone novels, Jance is a master of her craft. I thoroughly enjoyed this one, including the “kicker” of a surprise to some characters, as well as the reader.
Scandal of the Year
By Laura Lee Guhrke
Harper Collins
$7.99, paperback
Julia Hammett, Lady Yardley, is that shocking female of the latter 1800s, a woman whose husband divorced her for infidelity. This had been her only way to escape from a marriage she could no longer endure.
What no one else appears to know — including Aiden Carr, the man involved in her disgrace — is that she has engineered the scene to make possible the divorce she has long been seeking.
She had deliberately used Aiden, a by-the-book, upright individual, to engineer the scene that may have been her downfall, believing it was her only way out.
To withstand the combination of her abusive marriage, the shame heaped on her by former friends and her fear of ever being so used again, Julia has become brittle and sarcastic.
For his part, Aiden has multiplied his efforts never to make another misstep — especially in his dealings with women — and never to have anything more to do with Julia.
As members of the same class of society, however, much as neither wants to be around the other, they are bound to meet, and it seems neither is strong enough to keep from speaking when they do.
Since their dual disgrace, Aiden has somehow lost his suit for both of the young women to whom he has been engaged and is now looking for a suitable replacement.
It’s the setting for a perfect romance novel, and Laura Lee Guhrke delivers in fine fashion.
I loved it.
The Timepiece
By Beverly Lewis
Bethany House
$25, hardcover
This is an Amish book with considerable information about that religion, and although it was slow going in some parts, I found it well worth reading.
Earnest Miller is an Amish man who discovers 20 years after his wife has divorced him that she was pregnant at the time. He now has a grown daughter who has appeared on the scene.
Now remarried, he has told only his wife about his former marriage, and the daughter’s appearance and the explanation have resulted in a number of problems from members of his church.
Just after he completes the “shunning” from his neighbors and friends that resulted from his secrecy, the daughter arrives in his neighborhood.
Earnest and his wife invite her to stay with their family, including Sylvia, a daughter just younger than Adeline, and several younger sons for a few days to get acquainted.
The two young women slowly become friends, but Sylvia’s expected-to-be fiancé, the son of a leader of the faith, is overly conscious of his position and decides to delay announcement of their engagement.
Sylvia’s reaction to this and her growing friendship with her newfound sister provide substance to the plot.
This is Beverly Lewis’s second book, following “The Tinderbox.” It would probably be helpful to read the two books in proper order, but I found the background became clear along the way.
This is one of several books with an Amish background that I’ve read recently, and I found it brought in much more of the religious background than the others.
Although it was slow going in parts, I enjoyed it.
