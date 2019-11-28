I hope everyone is enjoying a happy Thanksgiving with family and friends. Peter and yours truly are spending ours with the prettiest girl in Texas, Terrie Davis, and hubby Michael in Kingwood.
We aren’t doing the traditional Thanksgiving meal because that is a lot more work than we want to go through. Michael is one of the kings of grilling in the family.
Of course, this will be mine and Peter’s first Thanksgiving together, and that makes it special for me, and for Peter too (or it better be for Peter!). Just wish all the complete family could be together.
Cheryl is in Alaska nursing Ron, who had a knee replacement about a month ago in California. Cheryl is the nicest nurse a person can have; sure hope Ron thinks so! (Ron, you can send me a secret email. I promise I won’t tell Cheryl).
Like I say every year, eat too much, laugh a lot, then watch or sleep through a football game. Just enjoy being together while you can. Like they say, “Eat dessert first.” Or something like that. Just have a good day.
And for all the out-of-towners, please be patient and careful going home. Road rage is a little on the stupid side.
Kacey Hill, the nice lady who sends me all the good recipes from Zatarain’s, sent me a note asking if my readership has access to Evangeline Maid Bread. “I know it’s in Lake Charles,” she said, “but probably doesn’t make it across the Texas border.”
Now Kacey, let’s address this “not across the Texas border.” We are sisters and brothers with the nice folks in Louisiana. If you don’t believe that, just go by one of the casinos in Louisiana and all you will see in the parking lot is Texas license plates. So, if this bread is that special, we want it too, Kacey.
I contacted Kacey about this bread, and this is the reason she wanted to know if you all would like access to Evangeline Maid Bread — a recipe for you! Talk about timing. I was just starting to send the column to the papers when I got the recipe from her. Again, nice lady.
Hi Gin,
In honor of the 100th anniversary of Evangeline Maid Bread, I resurrected this retro recipe for Eggplant Casserole, perfect for Friendsgiving or the big day.
Evangeline Maid Eggplant En Casserole
By Mrs. L.J. Gaudin
INGREDIENTS
1 cup hamburger meat
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon Accent (I used Creole seasoning)
3 tablespoons cooking oil
1 cup Evangeline Maid Bread (cubed)
1 cup canned tomatoes
1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 tablespoon minced parsley
2 medium-sized eggplants
2 tablespoons butter
DIRECTIONS
Peel eggplant, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Smother with one cup water in covered sauce pan. Season meat and brown in cooking oil in iron skillet.
Add chopped celery, onions, pepper and parsley. Cook until vegetables are wilted. Pour off excess oil. Add tomatoes and cook at low heat about 15 minutes.
Drain eggplant, mash. Add eggplant and bread cubes to meat mixture. Stir until well blended. Put in casserole dish. Cover with bread crumbs that have been mixed with melted butter. Brown in oven at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes.
The original recipe also calls to “Garnish before serving with parsley, sliced stuffed olives, green pepper rings and red pimento.”
I hope you have a delicious holiday season!
Kacey
There you go, folks. Kacey helping us all out with a recipe of her own sorta. Like I said, nice lady.
Probably what you need now is a recipe for leftovers (if there are any).
Speaking of Kacey, she is the one who sent us a good recipe for using up some of that turkey you can’t give away. Thanks again to you, Kacey!
One-Pot Turkey Jambalaya
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
1/2 cup diced onion
1/4 cup diced celery
1/2 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 (8-ounce) box Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix, original
2 1/2 cups water
1/2 pound (about 1 1/2 cups) cooked, diced turkey
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)
Instructions
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add diced bell pepper, celery, onion and shrimp; sauté just until shrimp are pink (about five minutes).
Use a slotted spoon to remove shrimp and vegetables from the pot; set aside. Add water and jambalaya mix to the pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover.
Simmer (covered) for 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Add turkey, shrimp and vegetables during the final five minutes of cooking time. Remove from heat. Let stand (covered) for five minutes. Fluff with fork before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Recipe Notes: Can you freeze Turkey jambalaya with Shrimp?
This dish is best enjoyed immediately after it’s prepared. I don’t recommend freezing jambalaya with shrimp, since the rice may be slightly mushy and the texture of the shrimp will be poor.
OK, that’s all I’ve got for you today. Remember to laugh every chance you get. You can’t be sure how long you have left to do it. So let’s all stop the petty stuff and realize what is important, and Thanksgiving would be the time to start doing it.
