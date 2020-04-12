Founding Gardeners
By Andrea Wulf
First of all, let me admit that I’m not a gardener and never have been. While I can grow most potted plants, the weeds and grass involved in yard-grown plants manage to defeat me within a couple of weeks.
That being said, understand that you don’t have to like to dig in your flower beds or vegetable garden to enjoy this book.
That’s because it focuses on the people involved and on little-known facts that you can repeat to your friends and appear clever and well read.
A prime example of this is Andrea Wulf’s footnote about tallow trees, which appears in the book’s prologue and was enough to encourage me to read the rest of the book.
A paragraph about Benjamin Franklin explains that while he was serving as a U.S. diplomat in England during the uneasy period prior to the American Revolution, he collected seeds of all kinds to be sent back to the colony.
War was looming, and Franklin was a careful old guy who looked ahead and prepared for all eventualities. Just in case, he reasoned, his country needed alternatives to the products it imported from the mother country.
England was threatening to cut off the supply of candles to the colony, and wax from the tallow tree seeds could be used as a substitute, as it was in China.
Any Brazoria County farmer or rancher who has battled the overgrowth in the past fifty or so years has cursed the unknown first importer of this pest, but who knew it was originally brought here in the cause of patriotism?
Wulf’s book follows the interests of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin in horticulture and farming, as well as in the shaping of our country.
All of them except Adams were slave owners, which made their experiments less actual backbreaking work, but even so, all of them were personally involved in their experiments with various plants and trees.
If you’re looking for a book that you can skim through in a couple of hours, this isn’t it. But if you have any interest at all in the founding fathers as people you’d like to know, it’s fascinating.
From Washington’s carefully planned entrance to Mount Vernon to Jefferson’s description of the garden at Monticello, you’ll come to know more about the founding fathers’ thoughts about the beginnings of our country, as well as about gardening.
One of the sections about Jefferson mentions the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s “pretty extensive collection of plants,” which involved “a herbarium of around two hundred specimens in addition to the sixty he had sent back to St. Louis from their first winter quarters, almost none of which had ever been documented before.”
At Montpelier, Madison’s home, he “eschewed fashionable shrubberies, instead staging the forest as the main feature. This was an approach that celebrated the American landscape as it was (with a bit of pruning and cutting) rather than creating something entirely new and European.”
Although “Founding Gardeners” is available at the Brazoria County Library, I found it only because one of my sons, whose reading tastes vary widely from my own, loaned me his copy after he had read it.
Otherwise, I would almost certainly have missed an enjoyable visit with some historical figures I’d like to have known in real life, though I’m happy to meet them in their long ago gardens today.
Golden in Death
By J.D. Robb
Anyone who reads this column knows that I love books by J.D. Robb, and this time I kept my promise to myself to savor each page more slowly to make the pleasure last.
In Robb’s books, Lieutenant Eve Dallas and her partner, Delia Peabody, are called to investigate the death of a pediatrician, Dr. Kent Abner, a man so universally beloved that it’s hard to believe he was murdered.
He died after having opened a package containing a golden egg filled with a poison so powerful that it would kill anyone within its short range in a matter of minutes.
Before Dallas and her team are able to make any sense of this murder, they are called to the scene of a similar killing, this time the death of a university professor’s wife.
They need to discover the link between these two apparently disparate killings, because it seems likely that the person behind them may have more victims in mind.
With the assistance of Dallas’s husband, Roarke and a team from the NYPSD, they utilize every method available in their era – that of the year 2061 – to find the murderer.
Although Nora Roberts has been writing these novels under the Robb pen name for years, they just seem to get better as she continues.
If you are a regular reader of this series, you’re well aware that she always seems to offer a winner. This is certainly no exception.
And if you haven’t yet made her acquaintance, and are a fan of mystery novels featuring women, you should definitely try this one.
