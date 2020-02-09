Lone Star Suburbs
Edited by Paul J.P. Sandul and M. Scott Sosebee
University of Oklahoma Press
$24.99, 6-by-9-inch paperback
Why is it that nearly 90 percent of the Texan population currently lives in metropolitan regions, but many Texans still embrace and promote a vision of their state’s 19-century rural identity?
This is one of the questions confronted by editors and contributors to “Lone Star Suburbs – Life on the Texas Metropolitan Frontier.”
One answer, they contend, may be the long shadow cast by a Texas myth that has served the dominant culture while marginalizing those on the fringes.
Another may be the criticism suburbia has endured for undermining the very romantic individuality the Texas myth celebrates.
From the 1950s to the present, cultural critics have derided suburbs as landscapes of sameness and conformity. Only recently have historians begun to document the multidimensional industrial and ethnic aspects of suburban life as well as the development of multifamily housing, services, and leisure facilities.
In “Lone Star Suburbs,” urban historian Paul J.P. Sandul, Texas historian M. Scott Sosebee, and 10 contributors move the discussion of suburbia well beyond the stereotype of endless blocks of white middle-class neighborhoods and fill a gap in our knowledge of the Lone Star State.
This collection supports the claim Texas is not only primarily suburban but also the most representative example of this urban form in the United States.
Essays consider transportation infrastructure, urban planning and professional sports as they relate to the suburban ideal; the experiences of African Americans, Asian Americans and Latinos in Texas metropolitan areas and the environmental consequences of suburbanization in the state.
Texas is no longer the bastion of rural life in the United States, but now —for better or worse — represents the leading edge of suburban living.
This book offers a first step in coming to grips with that reality. Both Sandul and Sosebee are associate professors of history at Stephen F. Austin State University.
A Boyhood Dream Realized: Half a Century of Texas Culture, One Newspaper at a Time
By Burle Pettit
University of North Texas Press
$22.95, hardcover
This collection of columns from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is Texas Folklore Society Extra Book #27. The editorial columns included tell stories, and tell about telling stories.
They also reflect boyhood dreams — and foolishness, fears, beliefs, customs, traditions, and sometimes things that are no longer part of our culture but we wish were.
All reflect what was — and for many, still is —important. They celebrate the places, people, customs and traditions. The ways. The somethings and the events that define the culture of West Texas, as viewed through the lens of a newspaper editor.
If “the traditional knowledge of a culture” is how we define folklore, this volume provides an intimate look at the folklore of Lubbock and the greater area of the South Plains.
You don’t have to be an avid reader of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, or even be from Lubbock or know where Moran is to relate to the issues covered in these pieces
As a group’s culture changes, editorial columns capture the general attitude of the people affected, and over time they serve as a sort of barometer for the moral climate.
Newspapers report on momentous events that record how we live and interact with one another — for an entire nation. An editor, acting as the collective voice for a region, expresses what is important on a local level.
Chapters include “Moran and Other Special Places,” “Boyhood Fun,” “Influential People … and Characters,” “Food” and “The Old Days.”
Also, “Game Changers,” “Native to Texas,” “Texas Tech and Sports,” “Schnopper” and “The Newspaper Industry.”
As the introduction to the book notes, the columns featured in this book cover many topics reflecting a history of the times, with his favorites being those “marked by the carefree days of boyhood and the characters with whom I was cast.”
A native of Moran, Burle Pettit spent his entire boyhood there, acquiring in the process a lifelong attachment to a rural heritage that inspired much of his writing,
During the ensuing half-century, he moved up the ranks at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, from executive sports editor to managing editor to executive editor, and eventually, editor-in-chief.
He has remained active at his alma mater, the University of North Texas, where he served two six-year terms on the Board of Regents, having been appointed by two different Texas governors.
He is the only person ever to serve as president of both the Texas Sports Writers Association and the Texas Managing Editors Association.
His columns, which are the essence of this book, appeared regularly in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from 1961 through 2017.
