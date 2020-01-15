Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to the Martin Luther King Celebration Choir Committee of Brazoria County who hosted an empowering, soul-stirring and soul-searching musical extravaganza. We salute the program coordinators — Sam Williams, Dale Ballard, Charlene Moore, Alice Moore, Lizz Bates, Mary Hall and Bessie Neal. We give prominence to all musicians, guest clinician Minister Quinten Simon, Pastor Roland Hendricks, Bishop Fred Jones, Pastor Joseph Mayes, Patrick Williams and Unity in Praise Choir, New hope Baptist Church Choir and all of the melodious voices of praise who captivated the parishioners with a variety of musical selections. We cannot but show high esteem to the chairperson of the MLK Celebration Committee, Dorothy Thomas; founders, Theresa Jackson and Terry Gordon; and the countless assistants and volunteers who make Brazoria County proud. Thank you and blessings to each of you for directing us to God, nurturing our youth, and modeling the virtues of the Christian Life by honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Faith Gaspare
Shout out to my 3 neighbors and my boyfriend who walk with me,while I go through life on a roller coaster, sometimes not of my making. I love the support they give me and understanding, even when I feel like I hit rock bottom. I am grateful for the community helping me with little things to let me. I am OK.
Paul Dale Smith Jr.
Shout out to Judy Smith, my beautiful mother I love you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very benevolent and devout man of God on his 70th birthday, Pendleton Johnson. Pen is a dedicated congregant at the Zion Temple AME Church and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the angel of the house. God has walked with you through all your yesterdays, guided and protected you in a thousand ways. Our prayer is that as God continues to engulf you with His love and that you will continue to experience the glory of God’s abiding presence in your life on your special day and every day of the year. “For all the promise if God in Him are yeah, and in Him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” 2nd Corinthians 1:20.
