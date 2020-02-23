When the four teenagers required medical helicopters to transport them to Memorial Hermann Hospital after a truck struck the car they were riding in, no one knew if they would fully recover.
“It kind of feels like there’s the ‘before it happened’ and the ‘after,’” said Brazoswood junior Lainey Gutierrez, who was riding in the car that evening.
Three of the four Brazoswood High School students are back at school, participating in numerous organizations. They have an even stronger friendship than before the crash.
“I probably won’t be at 100 percent for like a year, but I feel good,” said junior Emilia “Mia” Tschen.
Tschen was driving the car the truck hit while she was attempting to make an unprotected left turn onto Highway 35 from Spur 28 near Danbury on the evening of Sept. 28. She had been picking up show rabbits from a breeder in the city.
Tschen is still an outpatient and attends therapy a few times each week, said her mother, Laynette DeLeon.
Tschen is still healing in her pelvis, which had to be reconstructed, and she still has a hole in the bone of her leg — there is a rod but no bone to hold it together, so that’s still growing, DeLeon said.
She is now able to walk without a cane, but is still limping. The bleeding that she had in her brain has healed, but she’s dealing with post-concussion syndrome, DeLeon said.
“I’m still struggling with my health because I get sick a lot because of my concussion,” Tschen said. “I get headaches, I throw up, so I have to miss school for that. But other than that, just focusing on my balance a lot and getting stronger, back to where I was before.”
“They said it would take up to a year for her to keep healing, to get back to her normal self,” DeLeon said.
Tschen remains involved with Brazoswood’s FFA, for which she is the Chapter President and the District Secretary.
Recently, Tschen participated in the Floriculture Career Development Event competition for the district, in which she was required to identify and judge flowers, and place flower arrangements. FFA’s next big animal show will be the Houston rodeo, and Tschen has seven rabbits to show and a judging competition, DeLeon said.
Tschen was named Brazoswood’s Fair Queen Candidate for 2020, which means she will compete during her senior year in the fall.
“I’m sad that I missed this year’s fair, but I’m ready for next year,” she said.
While Tschen remains involved with FFA, Gutierrez is happy to be back on Brazoswood’s soccer field.
“I really missed it,” she said.
At the end of January, Gutierrez played her first soccer game since the accident.
“My first one back was with JV Blue and we lost 1-0 to Friendswood, but my first one with varsity, we won 4-0,” she said.
Gutierrez suffered an eye injury in the car accident, said her mom, Julie Valdez.
“They said it was bruised — her retina — but then found out there was a hole in her retina,” Valdez said. “Surgeon cleared her in November, her facial surgeon — but the ophthalmologist didn’t clear her until January.”
Gutierrez has one more surgery to correct a muscle near her eye that won’t lift up, though her surgeon said she’s healing nicely, she said.
Senior and baseball team catcher Matthew Kucera was already benched for injuries before the accident, but he’s back on the field now and said it’s exciting to be playing baseball again, he said.
“I had broken my hand my sophomore year, getting pulled up, and then they took the bone out so I was kind of benched because I couldn’t do anything,” Kucera said. “Then my junior season, I was also injured on my right hand — same thing — and then I was like, ‘Heck yeah, I’m healed,’ and then (the wreck) happened, and I was like, ‘Awesome.’”
For him, baseball was the biggest thing, Kucera said.
“I want to play in college,” he said. “Then study to be an RN and stuff like that — but this is what I’ve wanted to do since I was four years old. Not being able to play a year, year and a half before that, and then this, kind of sucked. I mean, I had about two weeks where I just sat on my butt and did nothing, just because I was having a pity party.”
Kucera credits a lot of his recovery to motivation from his dad, who also had to be taken away by LifeFlight from a crash five years ago, he said. His dad didn’t let him slack on his recovery, he said.
“Every time I wanted to, he would make sure I didn’t,” Kucera said.
In the middle of December, Kucera was cleared to play baseball again, he said.
“At that time, my hearing was still at like 60 percent, when I got cleared, but now it’s at like 90, 95,” he said. “So I’m almost great.”
Gutierrez was the first to return to school in October, followed by Kucera in early December and then finally Tschen at the start of the spring semester.
The fourth student, Angie Barrera, has not returned to Brazoswood and declined an interview, but her aunt said that Angie is doing great, Valdez said.
“We’re still close with Angie, but of course it’s harder because she hasn’t been at school with us,” Tschen said. “But she’s still the same person we knew before, and we still care about her.”
As for the three of them, Tschen, Gutierrez and Kucera believe that going through the crash and having overcome it only made their friendship stronger.
“It’s easy to compare how it was before, and now, dealing with everything and healing and stuff,” Tschen said. “I feel like everything’s OK as long as everyone treats us the same, because we’re not any different than we were before.”
For each of them, having overcome such an obstacle feels good, they said — and they’re each focused on the future.
“Prom King,” Kucera joked. His classmates ensured that he wasn’t left out of Homecoming after the accident by voting him Homecoming King.
He’s actually excited for the baseball season and hoping that the team will go to playoffs this year, he said.
“Last year our team didn’t make playoffs, and we had a playoff team, so I’m really excited for this year because all the guys kind of get along a whole lot better,” he said. “There’s a lot more communication on the team … and we’re a lot friendlier with each other. We have the team to do it — it’s just, mentally, we need to get ready.”
Gutierrez is hoping that the soccer team goes to state, she said.
“We usually make playoffs — we’ve made playoffs, like, every year,” she said. “But we’ve never won state.”
As for Tschen, she hopes to go to state as well, but for floriculture with FFA. Her team has been working really hard, achieving fourth out of 43 at their last competition, while as an individual she won fifth overall out of 189, she said.
“My team has been working really hard,” she said. “I’m excited for everything coming up.”
