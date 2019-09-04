Javier Chapa
Sending my love to my beautiful wife, Jennifer. Thank you for everything you do. Happy early birthday. Every day with you is awesome. God has blessed me with the one. You deserve praise for what you do for our little family. Love you, babe.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Pastor Arthur Ferguson and 1st Lady Debra Ferguson in the celebration of your 13th Appreciation Services at the St. Paul AME Church. Additional notes of admiration to Pastor Vincent Hightower who proclaimed the Gospel Message, "I Got A Reason To Praise God," 2nd Chronicles 20:21. Like our Lord, we have been called to have the spirit of a servant, serving the needs of others, and nothing demonstrates the truthfulness of our verbal witness for Christ more than a life in which the very character of Jesus is clearly evident. To Rev. Ralph Martin, Joe and Ethel Williams, Richard Nicklos, Audrey Dixon, Veronica Fomby, Ashley Ferguson, Georgia Craven, Jessie Mack, Edward Wilkes, and to every distinguished member of the St. Paul AME Church Family blessings and much love to each of you.
The Rock Church
Shout out to our community who helped us give over 200 backpacks, school supplies, door prizes, and free haircuts Aug. 11 at our first Back to School Rally and Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. Special Thanks to Stay Faded Kingz of Clute for providing out-of the-park, quality and free haircuts for the boys.
Due to Senior Pastor Jeffrey Smith’s vision the first part of this year and with over 30 sponsors, The Rock Church was able to pray over and hand out over 200 quality backpacks packed full of needed school supplies, including ear buds, key chains with whistle and flashlight, prayer cloths, tissue and such.
This is our first year and it was a huge success. Our very own Kids Super Church led the rally and did an outstanding job. Thank you to all who contributed and all who were able to receive a backpack, supplies and haircut. We look forward to this being an annual event and for us to be able to give out more backpacks and supplies each year. We want to be a blessing to all the families we can possibly reach in our community.
Elizabeth J. Huntsman Teague
My family! I love every one of you.
Martha Silva
Shout out to my nephew Max Robinson and Jessica Gomez on the birth if their first child, Levi. Born Sept. 1, 2019. May he bring you both lots of joy and happiness. Congratulations!
Carmen Huerta Galvan
A double Shout Out to my grandkiddos, Kam and Kass Carethers. Happy fourth birthday 9/29/19. Love you, Grandpa and GiGi.
Marjorie Green
To all my family and friends; GO.
Takeshia Marie
Special Shout Out to my right-hand man, my sidekick, my favorite lil guy, my grandson, Kei’Siah King on his fourth birthday 9/4. Ganny loves you more than you’ll ever know. I hope you have a wonderful fourth birthday. I love you!
Carmen Huerta Galvan
A big shout out to two special ladies. Happy 50th birthday to my bestie, Katie Pessarra Bailey 9/23/19, and happy 30th birthday To my big girl Candace Buchorn 9/28/19. Love you both!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a dynamic woman of God and trail blazer, Mother Ora Lee Kennedy. Today is a perfect day to tell you how much you are loved and appreciated for all of your benevolent acts of kindness that you have shown to so many people. As children of the Heavenly Kingdom, we can enjoy and possess the rich spiritual blessings that belong to us as His heirs of Gid's riches. We pray that God's choicest blessings be bestowed upon you each and every day of your life, and may you continue to delight yourself in the Lord, for he promised to give you the desires of your heart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.