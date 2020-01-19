By now the bad weather is over and I hope we all survived it. Maybe it won’t be as bad as they think it will be. I’m writing this the night it is supposed to hit.
After being out running errands in 36 mph wind, I can only imagine how any winds higher than that can do lots of damage. I brought in the patio cushions on the front porch so I don’t have to drive to Lake Charles to retrieve them. Just hope the pansies Peter bought me make it. I tried to move them out of the hardest winds, but I guess I’ll see how everything survived in the early morning when I get up.
I always get up early; I guess it’s just something “sorta middle aged” people do. Ten a.m. comes too early, doesn’t it?
I have one more errand to do and that is to drive down to the mailbox to pick up some bills. I have some ready to mail, and I know there will be more. For somebody who doesn’t owe anybody anything, I am amazed how many bills I have. When I start to think I’m getting ahead of the game, I go to the mailbox and that slaps me back to reality.
Dear Gin,
“Somebody” is having a birthday very soon! That would be … YOU! Maybe these family recipes will be published close to that date.
Having lost my mother as a very young child, I latched onto “Aunt Villa.” She was our next-door neighbor in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Aunt Villa was not my “real aunt” — no blood relation — but she was such a comfort to me during my childhood.
When I moved to New Orleans with my father I was just celebrating my 16th birthday. It was just the two of us, so Aunt Villa made me a handmade cookbook, typing all of her favorite recipes and putting them in a small three-ring binder. They were familiar favorites and very easy for me to follow. That began my cooking experience. My poor daddy had to be my guinea pig.
Here are some of Aunt Villa’s recipes. Remember, they are vintage recipes from the 1960s and early ’70s. They are not similar to the recipes of today. Very basic for a 16-year-old cook.
Katie Leithead, Lake Charles, Lousiana
Joan’s Chicken
(Don’t know who Joan is)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
INGREDIENTS
One 8-ounce bottle Wishbone Russian Dressing (hard to find but do not substitute)
1/2 package Lipton dried onion soup
1 6-ounce jar of apricot preserves
6 to 8 pieces of chicken, your choice
Slight amount of salt, (Lipton Soup is salty)
Black pepper to taste.
DIRECTIONS
Pour a little dressing in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Season chicken to taste. Add chicken pieces to dish. Sprinkle chicken with dry onion soup. Pour remaining dressing over chicken. Top with apricot preserves. Spread evenly over chicken pieces.
Cover with foil. Shiny side against the food. My daddy always instructed me, so heat reflects toward the food.
Bake low and slow for an hour. Uncover during the last 15 minutes till brown and crispy. Serve over yellow rice with a green salad … my recommendation.
Hint: You can use pork chops for this recipe. Aunt Villa used both pork chops and chicken.
Aunt Villa’s Scalloped Potatoes
Heat oven to 350 degrees
INGREDIENTS
3 cups of peeled and thinly sliced potatoes
2 to 3 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons butter
1 1/4 cups milk
1 1/4 teaspoons salt/pepper
1 cup grated cheese (I guess she meant cheddar).
DIRECTIONS
Grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place three layers of peeled potatoes, dredge each layer with flour and dot each layer with butter. Season milk with salt/pepper and pour over potatoes. Top with half of the cheese. Bake uncovered for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. If potatoes begin to get too brown, cover with foil that has been sprayed with cooking spray so cheese doesn’t stick, shiny side down.
Uncover during the last 15 minutes and sprinkle the remainder of cheese on top. Aunt Villa occasionally put thinly sliced yellow onions in each layer with the potatoes.
Katy,
I’m so happy you had an Aunt Villa for such a good role model. If she only knew how you turned out to be a genius in the kitchen, she would be so proud of you, not to mention all you have accomplished. So would your mother! I bet you had one proud papa.
And, yes, I will be having a birthday this month. How sweet of you to remember. I’m trying so hard to forget it. Glad to be here and doing well, but not too happy to see another year fly by.
I’ll have your recipe in Wednesday’s paper. Thank you so much for the old recipes. Those I find are still some of the best around.
