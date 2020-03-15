75 YEARS AGO
Freeport’s present city administration, including Mayor Frank W. Arrington and Commissioners Joe S. Welboan and Nelson D. Griswold, announced this week for re-election, subject to the will of the voters at the city election to be held Tuesday, April 3.
With election day only about two weeks off, there is yet no opposition to the present council, which is rounding out its first two-year of office.
Paving with concrete of Freeport’s downtown business section was one
of the major projects completed by this administration, which is at present strongly supporting a bill in the Texas Legislature for remission of $1,500,000 in taxes in this area for the next 20 years to provide adequate levee protection and improvement of drainage.
The administration has just recently called an election for March 24 on a $250,000 bond issue for additional street paving in the postwar period.
Mayor Arrington is one of Freeport’s leading business men. Commissioner Welboan is supervisor of taxes, insurance and safety for Freeport Sulphur Company. He held the position of secretary of the Freeporl-Velasco Chamber of Commerce for a number of years and also served as president of the same organization. Mr. Griswold is assistant general manager of the Texas Division of Dow Chemical Co.
All three men have always manifested a keen interest in civic affairs and have the very best interest of the town, this area and Brazoria County at heart.
Mayor Arrington is in Austin this week in interest of this area’s tax remission bill.
50 YEARS AGO
ANGLETON — School Trustee Robert Koonce on Tuesday contended it was unethical for another member to tell the news media that the school board would not renew a personnel contract.
His criticism was in the form of a written statement which did not name the trustee.
Obviously, however, he was referring to Trustee William C. Scott, who earlier told The Facts that the contract of Athletic Director Fred Johnson would not be renewed.
Scott said that Johnson’s name was missing from a list of personnel sent to board members to be considered for extensions at an executive session Tuesday night.
In informing The Facts, Scott said that “I want to see the right thing done. I don’t want to see Johnson get railroaded.”
Tuesday night, Koonce presented to reporters his written statement accusing another board member of “a breach of all sense of ethics.”
Koonce’s statement suggested four alternative motives for Scott’s release of information to the press. They were:
“To embarrass the administration in its recommendations to the school board regarding all personnel of the district;
“To embarrass part or all of the members of this school board so as to put them in an unfavorable light regarding the personnel of the independent school district;
“In hopes of obtaining votes in the coming school board election;
“For the purpose of embarrassing and harming the career of the person involved.”
Koonce concluded his statement by saying, “I hope every voter within the district will carefully consider before voting for a person who would act in such a manner.”
15 years ago
AUSTIN — A cold day didn’t detract from the warm welcome awaiting visitors Tuesday at the World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail.
Brazoria County Day in Austin began with bleary-eyed residents up for a 7:30 a.m. breakfast and ended with 1,700 pounds of boiled shrimp at Austin’s Fiesta Gardens as the county made its presence felt in Austin.
“It’s going great,” said Butch Murrell, of Lake Jackson, who co-chaired the event along with Pearland City Councilman Woody Owens. “We’ve got a lot of new faces in Brazoria County that are here.”
Wayne Shaw, who has been at every Brazoria County Day since the event started in 1973, estimated there were between 800 and 900 people at the event.
While some legislative firepower was missing because the state Senate was debating a bill to reform workman’s compensation, James Drury, star of the television show “The Virginian” was on hand as the spokesman for the day.
While the official Brazoria County Day, marked by proclamations in both the House and the Senate, was Tuesday, the shrimp boil was the culmination of two days of meetings and greetings by volunteers from Brazoria County and state officials.
