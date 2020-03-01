A Legacy of Murder
By Connie Berry
Crooked Lane
$26.99, hardcover
Kate Hamilton is an American antique dealer who is currently in Europe to spend Christmas with her daughter Christine, an intern for an old Finchley Hall, an impoverished English estate.
Another young woman, who is working as curator of an exhibit planned to raise funds for the estate, is murdered soon after Kate’s arrival, leading to suspicion someone there is responsible.
At the request of Lady Barbara, the estate’s owner, Kate agrees to complete the work started by the victim. This will allow the sale to go on as planned.
The investigator called to the scene of the murder is Kate’s friend, Inspector Tom Mallory, a man she met in a previous book in this series.
Because of their earlier acquaintance, as well as Kate’s recent appearance in England, he generally excludes her from suspicion in his investigation of the murder.
Christine, who is one of several interns working at the estate, is portrayed as a somewhat flighty young woman with a penchant for falling in love with the wrong men.
In this case, she has done so once again, with this choice being a somewhat smarmy individual who enjoys sharing his favors between Christine and another young woman working at the estate.
This is a solid mystery, with plenty of possibilities aimed at misleading armchair detectives, warmth in the interactions of characters and some well-conceived conclusions by both Kate and Tom.
Berry’s descriptions and general writing style are both interesting and enhancing, and the mystery is just the kind most female readers will enjoy curling up with.
Once again, I plan to be on the lookout for future books by this author.
The Night Fire
By Michael Connelly
Little, Brown & Company
$29, hardcover
Retired police detective Harry Bosch and Renee Ballard, a competent member of night shift for the Los Angeles Police Department, team up on an unsolved case from two decades earlier.
The case file has been languishing on the home desk of a retired member of the department and turned over to Bosch by the man’s widow to return to its place in the official files.
Instead, Bosch finds it intriguing, not only on its merits as an unsolved murder, but also because the retiree who had kept the file was not the kind of person Bosch would have expected to ignore department policy by having it.
The victim, John Hilton, was a homeless drug addict who was asleep when a fire swept through his tent. Many of Harry’s first investigative efforts indicate the original work by police was badly flawed.
He finds, for example, that the heater listed as having caused the fire was equipped with a safety device which still worked, indicating it could not have been the cause claimed.
As is to be expected in Michael Connelly’s stories featuring Bosch and Ballard, however, the investigators are enmeshed in trying to solve a number of other cases, as well.
This true-to-life depiction of the workload expected of criminal investigators makes for a well-rounded tale of the kind expected in Connelly’s novels.
It’s involved enough to keep readers guessing as they follow the many angles.
The Only Woman in the Room
By Marie Benedict
Thorndike Press
$25.99, hardcover
This is a novel based on the life of Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, whose acclaimed beauty and Hollywood persona were far from her only attributes.
It’s generally a fictionalized biography of the once-famous actress, telling of her life in her native Europe during the days before and during World War II.
Far from the usual conception of a gorgeous but empty-headed individual, Lamarr, who was born Hedy Kiesler, survived in times and circumstances far more dangerous than those portrayed in her many Hollywood films.
Benedict depicts her life prior to the war, when she was forced into marriage with an arms dealer who put her extraordinary beauty on display for parties and meetings attended by powerful men.
Managing to escape from this abusive marriage, she wangles a lucrative contract for films, joining other highly publicized actresses of the late 1930s and 1940s.
Few of those who have watched the sultry beauty on screen have forgotten her, but even fewer know the story of her contributions to technology that helped the Allied cause during World War II.
It’s an interesting story, but one that deserves better than its presentation in Marie Benedict’s novel.
