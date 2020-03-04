Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and appreciation to Vera’s Angels, Janice, LaGayle, Cheryl and grandchildren for the fourth year of inspirational fellowship, fantastic food and delightful fun. Each of you envisioned a platform of love to keep your mother’s dream of Godly principles alive, and through you, the legacy of Vera Wright still lives on. Additional notes of gratitude to Jude Robinson, Linda Williams and the sensational keynote speaker Dr. Anthony Sutton. Our prayer to each of you is that God will continue to surround you with His grace and mercy. “We expect to pass through this world but once, any good therefore that we can do, or any kindness that we can show to any fellowman, let us do it now … for we shall not pass this way again.”
CK Millsap
Many, many thanks to the Lake Jackson Evening Lions Club for your contribution to A Night in the Spotlight. We are going roll out the red carpet for our peace officers and special needs kids. It is going to be a memorable night!
Heather Peltier
Claire Grassman has the kindest spirit and the sweetest soul. She’s the best kind of friend. If you’re looking for optimism and good vibes, she’s your go-to person.
Javier Chapa
Shout out to my beautiful wife Jennifer, to my beautiful daughters Ella, Hazel, Mia, Miah and my boy Jr. I love y’all so much. Thank you God for bringing y’all into my life.
Lauren LaCount
Shout out to David Vincent, VOW 22 and all of the participants in Saturday’s walk, not just for what they did on Saturday, but for everything they do for our local veterans every day.
Dawn R Duchaney
Shout out to Stacy Bernard for being an amazing boss and friend. I watch her pour her heart and soul into people and the community. She has one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever seen.
Heather Elaine Martin
Shout out to the Mighty Panther Band as they get ready for competition, and safe travels to Disney on Friday. We’ve seen you do amazing things this year. Enjoy your much-deserved trip.
BobbyJo Sawyer Newell
A shout out and thanks to all of our first responders of Brazoria County. They seem to be very busy lately. Thanks for all you do!
Michelle Doss
Shout out to the Angleton High School teachers and staff. You all are doing an amazing job. Thank you for your patience and for believing in your students. Your belief will give them the confidence to do amazing things!
Alma Valadez
Bel furniture store. Not long ago, my brother rode his bike there (he’s 64). He wanted to buy a mattress for his disabled friend. He was just a little short on cash and, although they do not deliver, they made a way on both for my brother. In tears he thanked them. God bless y’all!
Laurie Kincannon
Shout Out to the Kittie Nash Groce Trust for the purchase of a new ambulance and three power stretchers for West Columbia’s Central Emergency Medical Service.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of overwhelming love and gratitude to the officers and members of the Sweeny District Willing Workers — Tommy Hendricks, Troy Davidson, Raymond Woods, Sylvia Gibson, Sherron Ware, Melony Adams, Lovie Baugh, Johnnie Bell, Regina Green, Garland Johnson Jr., Devin Lemon and Ursala Tims. For 44 years you have been assisting our youth with their educational endeavors and making enormous impacts on so many families. You have poured your life’s net into others and you still seek the beauty of life that comes from within — a gentle smile, a heartfelt embrace and a gracious word of encouragement. God grant you His loving favor and be gracious to you.
Cynthia Garza
Shout Out to Dora Rodriguez Garza for being not only the best mom, but also a great teacher and a cancer survivor. I’ve never had to look far for a role model and a mentor.
Angel Best
Shout out to my husband and my biggest supporter for always telling me to go for it and pushing me to achieve my best. You are the greatest and always give 100 percent for our family. I love you and appreciate everything you do, Chuck Best.
Laurie Kincannon
Congratulations to Columbia High School’s Brayze Schill for clinching the bareback riding title at Will Rogers Memorial Stadium. Brayze qualifies to compete at the Cowboy Channel Jr. NFR Finals at AT&T Stadium. Best of luck!
Kelly Stavinoha Park
Shout out to all the employees at Sweeny Community Hospital District and its board of directors. You go above and beyond for all of our patients and communities. From main campus to physical therapy sites, our clinics in Sweeny and West Columbia, plus our awesome EMS. The Fountains assisted living is amazing. We definitely are a little hospital with a big heart. I’m so proud to be on the team.
Lindsay Sweetin Garrett
To my husband, Drew Garrett, we are almost to the finish line babe! I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. You are the best husband and daddy. I love you!
Deana Perez Cardoza
Happy Birthday to my husband Omar. You really are too good to be true. My life wouldn’t be the same without you. So here’s to you: To your brilliance, your kindness, your strength and your everlasting charm — I love you so much. Happiest of birthdays, mi Amor!
Brandy Nicole
Shout out to the best man I’ve ever met in my life. Scott, thank you for being my best friend, my boyfriend, my partner, my support and my rock. I love you more than words could ever say. I knew I had found my soulmate when I found you. Forever and ever my love.
Leslie Brittain Klug
Shout out to Chief Stephen Scot Mayer and all of the other Richwood police officers (including K-9 Hondo) for letting Crystal bless you for her eighth birthday since you all bless us every single day.
Wanda Yaws
Shout out to all our police officers and first responders.
Jamie Sandridge
Shout out to Terry Prodoehl for always being there when I need a friend.
Leslie Brittain Klug
Shout out to Kimberly Morrow Mayer for doing all the work to get city council to approve the upcoming Richwood Community Garden. We can’t wait to help you with it.
Wendi Meier Peavy
Shout out to the Danbury Education Foundation for the thousands of dollars in grants to the Danbury ISD teachers.
Laurie Kincannon
Shout Out to all the candidates who placed their name on the March primary ballot. Because of your willingness to serve, our republic has been preserved.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to Nancy Davidson, Davis Disposal, Viola & Son Funeral Home and Dixon Funeral Home for outstanding services to our families, communities and to our counties. When God is in our hearts of compassion, prompting us to get involved in helping others, when He is in our acts of generosity, honoring our support of those engaged in ministry, and when He is in our strong commitment, using our sacrifices to bless other lives, God does not forget us. It is a biblical principle that “God rewards the faithful.” Congratulations and blessings to each of you on your distinguished awards and your service toward humankind.
CK Millsap
Shout out to another strong supporter of A Night In The Spotlight, Lake Jackson Breakfast Lions Club! You guys are awesome! Thanks for your help and big heart.
