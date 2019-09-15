The Echo Killing
By Christi Daugherty
Minotaur Books
$24.99, hardcover
Harper McClain’s choice of career as a crime reporter is a natural one. Her mother was murdered when Harper was just 12 years old, and police were unable to find the killer.
She formed a bond with the primary investigator of that murder and he remains important in her life in the many years that follow.
Now a reporter in Savannah, Georgia, she has covered many other murders in the past few years, but this one is so eerily reminiscent of her mother’s death that she finds herself trying to find answers the police aren’t sharing.
Because of her background, Harper has a good rapport with police, which is not always the case in such novels. This allows her to access information not generally available but also causes problems for her continuing investigation.
Christi Daugherty does an excellent job in providing the background and motivations that make Harper and her actions realistic.
The story moves with less speed than some police procedurals, but the characterization makes the investment in time well worth it.
Daugherty includes just enough romance to provide that element for readers who demand it, without interfering with the pace of the main story.
This book appears to be the first in a series by Daugherty, and I’m looking forward to more of Harper’s adventures. I highly recommend this one to any reader who enjoys mysteries.
Just Like Heaven
By Julia Quinn
Harper Luxe
$17.99, trade paperback
Julia Quinn is one of the authors whose books I choose when I’m tired of more complex themes and less than satisfying endings to their stories.
Instead, Quinn writes light romance novels with characters who manage to muddle through a host of difficulties to find happiness, sometimes with entirely unexpected characters.
In this one, Honoria Smythe/Smith is first introduced as a pesky little girl who, without nearby friends of her own age, tags along after her older brother, Daniel and his best friend, Marcus.
Of course, the boys want nothing to do with her, though Marcus does exhibit a bit of sympathy on occasion.
But then – as is inevitable, particularly in romance novels, Honoria grows up and becomes a beautiful young woman. Her brother is no longer in the picture, having been involved in a minor scandal that ended with death threats against him.
He has asked Marcus to look after Honoria, however, and to the best of his ability, Daniel has complied – including threats that have warned off a couple of Honoria’s would-be suitors.
As a result, Honoria feels she faces spinsterhood at just about the time Daniel realizes he finds her both beautiful and imminently desirable.
Add some humor, particularly some ear-splitting musical performances by a family quartet in which Honoraria is compelled to participate, and you have the major facets of the plot.
It’s a fun read, though, and just the thing when you’re up to your chin with spy novels or deep historical fiction. Although it drags a bit in spots, I enjoyed it.
Silken Prey
By John Sandford
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$9.99 Kindle
Pornography involving children is discovered on the computer of Porter Smalls during his run for re-election to the U.S. Senate.
One of Smalls’ lifelong friends believes the Senator’s claim he is entirely innocent of the matter. Sensing a frame, he calls on Lucas Davenport to conduct a discreet investigation.
Smalls’s opponent for re-election is Taryn Grant, a wealthy woman who will do whatever is necessary to win the Senate seat.
Her staff includes two bodyguards who were formerly members of the military ex-special forces. Their willingness to eliminate Grant’s problems includes the disappearance of a man threatening trouble.
Convinced from the first that the bodyguards (and probably Grant) are guilty of having killed the missing man, Lucas and his friends join other law enforcement officers to find proof.
Sidebar characters play a part in the denouement, as the wife of an acquaintance discovers plans for another murder during the burglary of Grant’s safe – the repository for a lucrative collection of jewelry, gold, and cash.
It’s another excellent addition to John Sandford’s acclaimed “Prey” series.
