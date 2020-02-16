LAKE JACKSON
A drama with comedic elements will come to the Seidule Theatre stage this month with the production of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
The play encompasses a story of unrequited love in the French period where wit and intelligence were becoming more appreciated, in a time where there were still a lot of superficial things in life, Director K.K. Vanderwege said.
Vanderwege stars in the lead role of Cyrano, which he shares with Jackson Kimbrough.
Opening night is Thursday, and the show closes Feb. 29. All performances will start at 8 p.m. Kimbrough will perform Thursday, Saturday and Feb. 28, while Vanderwege will perform Friday and Feb. 27 and 29.
“Cyrano himself is kind of the atypical Renaissance man,” Vanderwege said. “He’s a philosopher, a poet, a musician and a soldier, so all of the things that would be expected, but his self-esteem is fairly low because of his rather enormous nose — his deformity.”
Unrequited love is something many people can relate to, and everybody has something about their body they feel uncomfortable with, Vanderwege said.
“I really loved the story because it speaks to that idea that your value is not set by your appearance,” Vanderwege said.
The theme of unrequited love — the idea of loving selflessly and giving up one’s own happiness to make the other person happier — also speaks volumes, Vanderwege said.
“We see so much in modern romance this idea of, ‘Oh, I’d do anything for you,’ ‘Well I’d do anything for you,’ but how do you feel when it’s just one way?” he asked. “And do you still do it happily?”
With the influence those messages had on Vanderwege growing up, when the opportunity presented itself, he thought the story of Cyrano de Bergerac is one that needed to be told, he said.
Kimbrough can identify with the character of Cyrano because doing whatever it takes to make sure the person you love is happy, even at the detriment of your own happiness, is “so in tune with” who he is as a person, he said.
“I don’t care how uncomfortable it would make me, or how upset I would be — I would do anything to make sure my wife is happy,” Kimbrough said.
Having worked with Kimbrough before, Vanderwege had high expectations for his audition — expectations Kimbrough “completely surpassed,” he said.
“In many regards I’m proud to be able to share (the role) with him,” Vanderwege said.
Acting in the same play he’s directing has provided a challenge because he has to rely on the feedback from those around him to gauge his performance, Vanderwege said. As such, he has a newfound appreciation for those who act in the same productions they direct, he said.
“It has not been as difficult because I’ve had a very gifted cast who very early on figured out their characters and have been getting their lines down, so I could worry less about the rest of the show,” Vanderwege said. “It allowed for a lot of polish very early.”
While this is the first time for both of them to perform “Cyrano de Bergerac,” in a funny twist, Vanderwege has employed the role before.
“Here at Brazosport College, when we did ‘Our Hearts Were Young and Gay,’ I was supposed to play a French actor who was interrupted in the middle of a stage show, so I would run on stage as an actor playing Cyrano,” he said.
Fencing is a key part of the play, and both Kimbrough and Vanderwege have fencing backgrounds from which they can draw.
Vanderwege’s father is an Olympic fencer, so Vanderwege grew up with a sword in his hand, he said.
Kimbrough’s first exposure to fencing came from Dana Andersen-Wyman, drama director for the college and a producer for “Cyrano,” through his stage combat course. Fencing is a foundation for stage combat, Kimbrough said.
“With fencing, you have different positions of the blade and that position can be applied to other forms of stage combat,” he said. “Instead of doing rapier, if you do broadsword, or rapier and dagger, or quarterstaff, anything like that — those positions apply to pretty much every kind of weapon, every kind of parry, every kind of position that your hands would be.”
As the director, Vanderwege’s hope is audience members will feel, he said. But there is more to it than just that.
“Self-reflection is so much of this play,” he said. “The lessons and morals and characters — I’m sure somebody can find someone they relate to in some way, and if it makes them think and reexamine society a little bit, I think that’s important.”
General admission tickets are $5, and tickets for senior citizens and students tickets cost $4. All student IDs are accepted,. Admission is free for Brazosport College students. For information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 979-230-3271.
