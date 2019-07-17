These recipes come to you from our Becky. I call this column a no-brainer. I need one this week. Been a busy week, and another one coming up. I like it though!
I’m not as busy in the kitchen as our Becky is, but busy is busy kitchen or running the roads. These days I love running the roads in my little baby car. I’ll be glad when it gets a little cooler; I’ll run the roads with the top down. Maybe it will happen before me or the car gives out.
Pecan Bars
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2/3 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup honey
2/3 cup butter
3 tablespoons whipping cream
3 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans.
DIRECTIONS
Sift together 2 cups flour and 2/3 cup powdered sugar. Cut in 3/4 cups softened butter using a pastry blender or fork just until mixture resembles coarse meal. Pat mixture on bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of a lightly greased 12-by-9-inch baking dish.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool.
Bring brown sugar, honey, 2/3 cup butter and whipping cream to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in pecans and pour hot filling into prepared crust.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Cool completely before cutting into 2-inch squares.
Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Ingredients
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 tablespoons ranch dressing
3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated, about 6 tablespoons, divided
4 provolone cheese slices
1/4 cup panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, optional.
Preheat oven to broil. Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook chicken until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of each breast reaches 160 degrees about 8 minutes per side. Place chicken on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.
Stir together ranch dressing and 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan in a small bowl. Spread ranch mixture evenly over each chicken breast. Place 1 provolone slice over each breast.
Stir together panko, melted butter and remaining 4 tablespoons Parmesan in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture evenly over provolone on each breast. Broil until cheese is melted and panko is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped parsley. (optional).
Perfect Fried Shrimp
Ingredients
Canola oil
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup whole milk
2 tablespoons chili hot sauce (such as Cholula)
2 pounds large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2/3 cup corn meal
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
DIRECTIONS
Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large deep skillet; heat over medium-high to 370 degrees. While oil heats, whisk together eggs, milk and hot sauce in a shallow dish; add shrimp to mixture and toss to coat. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a separate shallow dish.
Remove 6 to 8 shrimp from egg mixture, shaking excess off, dredge in flour mixture. Place dredges shrimp in hot oil; fry until coating is golden and crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining shrimp, bringing oil back to 370 degrees over medium-high heat before adding each batch of shrimp.
Serve fried shrimp with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce and remoulade, if desired.
OK, Becky,
I’ll admit that sounds really good, but the way my mom, Cheryl, Terrie, Mark and me always fry our shrimp with nothing but salt and cornmeal. Of course, peeled, deveined and washed. Maybe it’s a southern thing, or maybe it is just us. Either recipe I would sit down and proceed to put some serious hurt on eating these delicious little or large shrimp!
And Becky, once again, I thank you so much for sharing your delicious dishes with us. You are a jewel, girlfriend!
