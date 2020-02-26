There is a free-standing building in the Kroger center that includes a Pet Supermarket for every kind of pet food invented I guess. The other day I was a hurry and the store is closet to me, so I thought, OK, as bad as I hate to, I’ll get my baby food there.
Was I ever in for a shock. The first person I met was Jordan, who could not have been more helpful. He helped me get the large bag of food I buy. I say he helped me — he did it and with a smile. We had a very pleasant talk.
Then when I checked out, I was greeted with a smile, a “How are you today?” and “Did you find everything you need?” Her name is Emma, and she told me she is the store manager. I made both of them promise that everyone who comes in that store will be treated as well as I was. Jordan put the heavy bag in my car, which is standard for them. Wow, how nice is that? They will have my business for sure.
I always try and give a plug to businesses that are friendly and make you feel like coming back. I don’t like giving my money to a business that doesn’t even acknowledge that I am a “customer.” Don’t you just love it when you go shopping and are not greeted or acknowledged in any way except this faraway look in the clerk’s eyes as they never make eye contact with you? I never go back.
n n n
Hi Sweet One! (Gin here: That would be me). You said you wanted the microwave minestrone, so here it is. Cheesecake coming, too.
Mara
Minestrone Soup
Microwaves Recipe by Richard Deacon: Complete meal in a soup bowl.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef shanks or stew meat (or beef chuck roast),
5 cups water
1 onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon leaf basil, crushed
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup diced carrots
1 (14-ounce) can tomatoes with juice
1 cup shredded cabbage
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 medium zucchini cut crosswise in 1/2-inch slices
1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, drained
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup spaghetti broken in 1-inch pieces, cooked, drained
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.
MICROWAVE DIRECTIONS
Place meat in a 4-quart casserole dish. Add water, onion, basil and pepper. Cover and cook on high 30 minutes or until meat is tender, turning or stirring once. Remove meat from bone and cut into bite-size pieces; discard bones. Return meat to broth. Stir in carrots and tomatoes. Cover and cook on high 15 minutes. Stir in cabbage, zucchini beans and salt.
Cover and cook on high 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring once. Stir cooked spaghetti into soup. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Suggested serving: Serve with slices of thick crusty bread, red wine.
STOVE-TOP DIRECTIONS
(Loosely speaking)
Brown meat in fat in skillet. Add onion and garlic, cold water, cover and cook about 30 minutes. Add vegetables, tomatoes, zucchini and beans and rest of water. Cook about 30 to 60 minutes. Remove meat, cut up. Add spaghetti and cook five minutes. Serve.
Thanks sister, Mara!
You are as good as your word. That sounds easy and even good besides. Now for the cheesecake and we are all done. Take care in Alexandra, Louisiana, and stay out of trouble.
n n n
Becky sent in this recipe for dumplings from this old-fashioned recipe using turkey instead of chicken, but I just bet you could use chicken.
Turkey and Dumplings
INGREDIENTS
Dumplings
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (chives, parsley) or 2 tablespoons dried, optional
3/4 cup buttermilk
1 large egg.
Pot Pie Filling
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup flour
3 cups turkey or chicken stock
1 teaspoon dry thyme
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
4 cups diced cooked turkey or chicken
2 1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables.
DIRECTIONS
Dumplings
Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs. Stir in the herbs, if using. Cover and refrigerate this mixture while you’re making the pot pie filling.
Filling
Melt the butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook for one minute.
Add the stock 1/2 cup at a time, whisking it into the roux to prevent lumps. When all the stock is added, season with the thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer the sauce for 15 minutes, then stir in the meat and vegetables.
Return the filling to a simmer, and transfer to a 4-quart baking dish with a lid. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
ASSEMBLE
Once the hot filling is in the dish, whisk the buttermilk and egg together and add, all at once to the dry mixture. Stir together until evenly moistened.
Scoop the batter on top of the simmering liquid, leaving space between the dumplings (They’ll almost double as they cook). Make dumplings large or small, according to your own preference; we like to top the filling with about eight to 10 dumplings. Put the lid on top, and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
You know, Becky, one thing I like about this recipe is putting it in the oven to bake. When I make chicken and dumps (as we called them at my house), I tend to stir them too much and either have a pureed soup or blimps. I finally started using Pillsbury canned biscuits. Couldn’t take the comments from the family who loved me. Never fail!
Have a great week. See you all Sunday!
