Before the accident, Brazoria County Sheriff Sgt. Michael Shane Vandergrifft only focused on enforcing laws.
After a vehicle crashed into his patrol unit in 2011, Vandergrifft was severely injured, wheelchair-bound and had time to think.
“It slowed me down and made me realize there was more to life,” he said.
Despite a broken neck and back and many metal implants, Vandergrifft regained the ability to walk, returned to work and quickly transitioned into a mental health deputy role. Now the sergeant who oversees the sheriff’s office mental health division, Vandergrifft was named Texas National Alliance on Mental Illness’s mental health professional of the year, an accolade typically awarded to physicians and therapists.
“He just exemplified all the things that one would look for in a mental health professional,” National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast Executive Director Jan Melis said, adding that it is atypical for a law enforcement officer to get the award.
There are 27 affiliates of NAMI in Texas and a committee selected Vandergrifft to be the one recipient of the award statewide, Melis said.
“There just wasn’t any question,” she said.
Vandergrifft is knowledgeable about mental health issues and uses that information while lobbying with the Texas Legislature, Melis said. He is a great advocate, is respected by his colleagues and has a great sense of humor, she said.
He is sought after as a speaker and talks about suicide prevention, Melis said. He also serves on NAMI Gulf Coast board of directors, she said.
“There’s a lot of things that he’s done that people just aren’t aware of,” Melis said.
Vandergrifft goes above and beyond expectations in his mental health deputy role, Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
“We’re real proud of him,” Wagner said. “Since he took over as sergeant, he has really shined in what he does and how he does things.”
He loves working with kids and the community, which is very fitting for this role, Wagner said, adding Vandergrifft has found his niche.
The sheriff’s office averages about 4,400 calls a year from residents in danger, sometimes involving self-harm or some type of crisis, Vandergrifft said.
“The enjoyment I get out of it is that one (person), who after you have to take their rights from them and take them to a hospital, they reach back and talk to you five days later, seven days later, and they tell you ‘You saved my life that day,’” he said.
The person might have yelled and screamed, calling Vandergrifft every dirty name in the book, but it’s worth it to get them the help they need, he said.
“That’s the reason why we do it,” Vandergrifft said.
But it can take a toll, and sometimes after working 120 hours in a week, the mental health deputies have to take a few days off, he said. Vandergrifft recently had an 8-year-old child say they wanted to kill themselves, which is extremely disheartening but exemplifies the importance of the job, he said.
The award is great for morale, Vandergrifft said, adding his entire team is who really deserves it. It also shows there are great things happening in this community, he said.
“Yeah my name was on the award, but that’s an award for Brazoria County,” Vandergrifft said.
But Vandergrifft is always willing to help when needed and never asks for recognition, Melis said.
“I can’t say enough good things about him, and he’s always humble,” she said.
Vandergrifft’s expertise is appreciated in his department and around the state as he trains other officers, Wagner said.
When he’s not working, sometimes Vandergrifft goes to the Freeport Brazos River boat ramp, where “a dozen or so kids” gather to get rides from him on inner tubes, the sheriff said. The sergeant loves helping everyone, but especially kids, Wagner said.
“He is a tremendous asset to the sheriff’s office and to Brazoria County,” Wagner said.
