75 YEARS AGO
Freeport’s garbage disposal system came up for discussion at the Tuesday night meeting of the committee of citizens appointed to select a charter for the City of Freeport, and Mayor Frank Arrington was asked to explain just why this system was costing taxpayers between $12,000 and $13,000 each year.
The antiquated system of collecting garbage in Freeport entails an enormous expense, the mayor told the group of citizens, explaining that $5,000 a year could be saved if this department of the city could be placed on a more systematic basis — which would provide enough funds in five years to pay for the city’sexpense in paving the town’s downtown business area, or enough to provide many yards of concrete streets in the residential section.
This could be done, Mayor Arrington said, by the city putting on another garbage truck and residents cooperating by placing their garbage the two days of the pick-up in garbage cans at the curb in front of homes.
The present method includes the use of wagons and mules with routes through alleys. Wagons must make the long run to the extreme east end of town to dispose of the garbage and bring an empty wagon at mule-drawn speed back to residential areas.
Use of trucks and the front-lo pick-up would result in a speedier more efficient system and the need of less personnel.
50 YEARS AGO
An Ethyl-Dow contract has now been ratified by all unions involved, and that company is presumably out of the bargaining, an informed source told The Facts this morning.
None of the parties to the bargaining would confirm this development today.
However, a Facts source said that in a special vote Thursday night, Pipefitters Local 390 voted to ratify a contract with Ethyl-Dow. This was the only union that did not approve the Ethyl-Dow proposal earlier in the week.
When bargaining talks resume in Angleton at 1 p.m. today, then, the parties involved would be the Dow Chemical Company and the five craft unions that rejected the latest Dow contract proposal.
The Facts source said late this morning that the companies had not yet been notified of the Thursday vote. He said that the results of the Monday Pipefitter vote on the Ethyl-Dow proposal may have been a mistake, and that if so, a new vote seemed the best way to rectify the error.
As it stands now, all unions have agreed on terms with Elhyl-Dow. Three craft unions and the Operating Engineers have reached agreement with Dow, leaving five crafts and Dow yet to come to terms. These five are the Pipefitters, Boilermakers, Machinists, Brickmasons and Asbestos Workers.
15 YEARS AGO
With back-to-back titles, Reg Aplin entered last weekend’s Riverside Country Club Men’s Golf Association Club Championship as the man to beat. After Sunday’s third and final round, it’s a distinction he retains.
Aplin used a strong first-round score of 70 to put himself in a good position, then scored consecutive rounds of 76 to hold off the charge of Ken Mueller and win his third straight club title. Mueller nearly made up an eight-stroke deficit after the first round with scores of 71 and 74 in the next two rounds, but his three-round score of 223 came up a shot short of Aplin’s 222.
Rounding out the top five were Butch Gentry and Brian Bell, who tied for third with identical scores of 225, and George McGowen, who finished fifth with a total of 231. McGowen had started the final round just two shots behind Aplin, but his 83 on Sunday dropped him well back.
Gene Brannan took the crown in both the senior and super senior divisions with a two-round total of 149. Bruce Meyers and Wallace Jones shared runner-up honors among seniors with a total of 152, which also was good enough for Jones to place second among the super seniors. Ben Miller finished third among the super seniors with a 157.
Jones also had one of the highlights of the tournament, hitting a hole in one from 158 yards out on No. 13.
