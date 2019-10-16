Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to Mother Lillie Bell Bryant on her 87th birthday. Mother Bryant is a pillar of strength and stability and a true soldier of the Cross of Christ. She serves faithfully and fervently at the White Oak Baptist Church, where Pastor Michael Johnson is the anointed shepherd of the house. Our prayer of blessings for you is that you will continue to rest and rejoice in the assurance of God’s love. Know that we appreciate you for bringing words of cheerful encouragement and prayer to so many of God’s people.
Wine Stewart
Be kind.
Patrick Fuentez
Shout out to my beautiful wife/best friend ever, Marta Fuentez. Thank you for everything you do and being the rock to our family. You are appreciated, and I love you so much! Through these years, we have made what has been an incredible experience like no other and I look forward to many more. Love you Mrs. Fuentez.
Bertha Edison
Thank you. Everyone needs love.
Briana Davis
Shout out to my grandparents, Pat and Percy Gaspard, for being great!
Whiskey Mayberry
Shout out to my beautiful wife, Latoya Mayberry. Thanks for sticking with me through it all. Her love and dedication that she has for our family is beyond words. Thanks again. I love you.
Maryl Barrera
Tons of love Jaden, Jase, Ethan, Christian and Ashton.
Donnah Rouse
Ruby Elaine Ball sending lots of love to the best Momma ever. I love you bunches and bunches.
Elizabeth Ramsay-Asire
Marina Spargo for being a fierce Mama Bear and advocate for her daughter and cancer warrior Mia!
Martha Silva
Happy birthday to my nephew, Daniel Salazar. Enjoy your special day. Love you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to Mother Frannie Johnson on her 99th birthday. Mother Malone is a sanctified vessel of God whose cup overflows with God’s love. She is the matriarch of the Zion Temple AME Church family and of the Demi-Do Johnson ancestral lineage. Much love to you and may you continue to stand on the promises of Christ our King as you forever let His praises ring in your heart.
