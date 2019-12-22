Bare Bones
By Kathy Reichs
Pocket Books
$8.99, paperback
Forensic scientist Tempe Brennan is planning a week’s vacation, but her work as a forensic scientist keeps getting in the way. She’s at a picnic when the dog she is keeping for her husband unearths some remains that must be investigated.
Lab work reveals most of these are of a black bear, but a few human bones are also in the mix.
This isn’t the only case that interferes with Tempe’s time off. Add in a plane crash in which two men were killed, not to mention the feathers of a bird which is near extinction.
It’s all grist for Tempe’s mill, as she investigates each of the cases, both inside her lab and in the field.
She’s not alone, though. Her longtime, off-and-on boyfriend, Luke, who’s a detective with ideas that may help with the investigation but definitely please Tempe on a personal basis, is along for a visit — or maybe a more long-term relationship.
I’ve read several of Kathy Reich’s previous books in this series and enjoyed them. This was not one of the best, however, and for me, required some “down time” along the way.
Singapore Sapphire
By A.M. Stuart
Berkley Prime Crime
$16, trade paperback
In this mystery set in the very early years of the 20th century, Harriet Gordon has joined her brother, a priest who heads a private school in Singapore.
She is recovering from a series of tragedies that occurred while she was in India, including the deaths of her husband and child in an epidemic, and her own imprisonment for participation in an effort to promote women’s rights.
To keep busy, she works as an unpaid employee at his school, but wants a paid position of some kind so she is not a financial burden.
Her advertisement offering to provide work as a private secretary is immediately answered by Sir Oswald Newbold, who is writing his memoirs. He hires Harriet to type them from his dictation.
Then, on the second morning of her employment, she finds someone has slit her employer’s throat. The detective assigned to the case is Robert Curran, who immediately notices Harriet’s deductive abilities.
His investigation — along with Harriet’s — leads to information about the victim’s past, including his work with the East India Company and ruby mines, as well as to his exaggerated sense of importance and penchant for self-aggrandizement.
While Harriet fears Curran will target her as the killer, and his investigation will reveal the past she had hoped to hide, he is more perceptive than she realizes.
Curran’s relationship with a mistress he would like to marry ignites some gossip, which is detrimental to his career, but too important to forego.
Details of the place, its culture and history all add depth to the story, and the novel is a compelling one, with just a bit of romance adding to the mystery at its core.
Wedding of the Season
By Laura Lee Guhrke
Avon Books
$7.99, paperback
This was my introduction to Laura Lee Guhrke’s work, a series of romance novels. Although some of the characters are hackneyed, I found it interesting enough to look for a couple of others I’ll read in the future.
For me, it happened to be the second novel in a row set in the first years of the 20th century, an era in between the truly historical and modern eras chosen as background by so many other authors.
Main characters Will and Trix had been scheduled to marry six years earlier, but he left England — and Beatrix — to fulfill his lifelong dream of taking part in an archeological dig.
In all fairness, he had expected she would choose to accompany him. She refused and was barely getting over what she considered his choice of an Egyptian adventure over her.
Now he’s back “home,” looking for money to further his search for Tut’s tomb (having spent his own fortune on the search in the past few years) and trying to reignite his romantic fires with Trix.
She couldn’t care less about leaving family and friends, moving to a desert without what were then considered modern accouterments and finding ancient artifacts.
He has discovered that even though he has been pursuing the work for which he has always yearned, he needs to convince Trix that she belongs with him.
He knows she has always thirsted for adventure, but she refuses to admit that to herself. At the time of their scheduled marriage, she had felt she needed to stay at home with her ailing father, but he has died, and Will believes she is now ready to leave England.
Trix has a hard time admitting the life she has envisioned isn’t going to make her happy if it doesn’t include Will, and is willing to let him go again — or is she?
