I have this wise you-know-what cousin named Bill Jernigan. He tells me stories that are true that were passed down from family history. They are very interesting. He has a way of telling these stories like a movie. I soak it up.
Then, on the other hand, he tells these stories and they are full of it. I fall for it every time. I have gotten gun-shy and never know if I am going to hear a real story or a story with a funny punchline.
So, he calls me the other day right after he had cataract surgery. He started off with, “You know I just had cataract surgery and I wanted to ask someone whose opinion I respect a question. I know you had the same surgery, so I think if anybody will know the answer to my question, it will be you.”
Oh, I will know; that’s a given!
So he asked, “They told me not to lift up anything heavy for a few days, so I want to know what would be the best for me: Bud Light or Michelob Ultra?”
I didn’t bat an eye and react with the usual words that I usually would. Thought I would surprise him. So I said, “Bill, this is a no-brainer. Bud Light sorta says it all, don’t you think? Michelob Ultra doesn’t say ‘light,’ does it. Does that make sense to you?” Then after we had our laugh, I told him what I usually would (can’t print it!).
n n n
I absolutely love hot potato salad. That’s about the only way I will eat it. When I make it at home, I eat almost half tasting it after each ingredient I add. I especially love hot German potato salad (but homemade!). Here is one Becky sent in eons ago. I almost ordered one the other night, but the waitress told me it was not hot, so I didn’t. That’s what made me think of this one. It isn’t German, but it is hot.
Hot Potato Salad
Ingredients
1 pound processed cheese (such as Velveeta)
8 baking potatoes (about 4 pounds)
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 cup half and half
1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
1 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed Spanish olive
vegetable cooking spray
6 bacon slices, cut into 2-inch pieces
Directions
Freeze cheese 45 minutes to 1 hour. Meanwhile, cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 25 to 30 minutes or until tender; drain and cool completely.
Peel potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes. Grate frozen cheese, using large holes of a box grater.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Whisk together mayonnaise and half and half in a large bowl. Stir in onion, olives, potatoes and cheese until blended. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with bacon pieces.
Yum, yum! Bacon and hot, I think I love it. Then the addition of another one of my favorite things to eat — olives. This has got to be good and hot. Thanks, Becky!
n n n
Here is another twist on a family favorite, mac and cheese. This was sent in by Becky. Remember, she’s the one who cooks all the time. And if it isn’t Becky cooking, it’s her chef hubby doing the honor (I would call it a chore, but they love it). We get the results of their culinary arts, so I’m a happy girl, and they are a happy couple in living in Washington on a beautiful lake. I might cook if I lived with the view they have every morning. Or not!
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients
16 ounces uncooked large elbow macaroni, large shells or cavatappi pasta
6 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup grated yellow onion
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 1/2 cups milk
1 3/4 cups heavy cream
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
4 ounces extra sharp yellow cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), plus 4 ounces diced (about 1 cup), divided
4 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), plus 4 ounces diced (about 1 cup), divided
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare pasta according to package directions for al dente.
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add next six ingredients; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add flour and cook, stirring, until golden, two minutes. Gradually whisk in milk and cream. Bring to a boil, whisking occasionally.
Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking, until slightly thickened, five minutes. Stir in Worcestershire sauce. Remove from heat; stir in 3/4 cup each of shredded cheddar cheeses until melted. (Reserve remaining 1/4 cup each of shredded cheeses.) Stir in pasta and diced cheeses; pour into a lightly greased 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.
Bake on rimmed baking sheet in preheated oven until bubbly and golden, 30 minutes. Remove from oven; increase oven temperature to broil. Sprinkle with reserved shredded cheeses; broil 6 inches from heat until cheeses are melted and golden, about two minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly on a wire rack, about 15 minutes.
Becky,
That doesn’t sound like my mom’s mac and cheese, but I’m sure I would love it. I like the fact it has a little kick to it with the cayenne pepper. I would be tempted to add just a tad more. Thanks!
Now, get out and finish up that Christmas shopping! Fun, fun, fun, trying to find something you have in mind, but you ain’t gonna find it. Or that’s how it works for me. When I have the perfect thing I want to get, they don’t make it anymore — if they ever did. So I give up. That’s the easy thing to do.
