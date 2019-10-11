When: 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Oct. 17 to 19 Where: The Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive Tickets: $5 adults, $4 students and seniors; not suitable for children Info: Call 979-230-3271
A gritty character drama set in the groovy time period of the late-1960s makes up the first show this fall at Brazosport College — and the last season-opener for drama director Dana Andersen-Wyman’s final year.
“Happy Birthday Wanda June, which opened Thursday, continues at 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Oct. 17 to 19 at the Seidule Drama Theatre, 500 College Drive.
The play tells the story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed.
This is Andersen-Wyman’s third time directing the play, and he wanted his final semester at the college to consist of all his favorite shows, he said.
“I just like the way it works,” he said. “It is a play about change and those who are able to change and adapt are successful and those who can’t aren’t.”
The show is full of themes still relevant in today’s world, including characters who ask if it’s worth defending the president no matter what, Andersen-Wyman said.
The show has a dry wit that makes it unique, said Glen LaMont, who portrays Harold Ryan.
He has found it to be a real challenge to portray Ryan because he’s not that great of a guy, LaMont said.
“I always play a nice guy,” he said. “He’s very complex and very bad.”
It has, however, been more fun to play the bad guy, LaMont said.
“This guy goes from being semi-likable to being totally reprehensible,” he said. “He’s not a very nice person.”
Kennedy Unger, 11, made sure to include herself in the production to continue to work with Andersen-Wyan before he leaves the college, she said.
“He has helped me so much during the years I have been here,” she said. “He’s such an amazing director.”
Unger, who portrays Wanda June, believes audiences will be able to connect to the themes and topics of the story, she said.
“There is a really, really great moral in this story,” she said. “You have Harold Ryan, who likes killing. And then the doctor, who is super kind and compassionate and caring, who is a completely different person.”
The show is not for children. For information, call the drama box office at 979-230-3271.
