FREEPORT
During a time when so many people are sad, stressed or sick, 9-year-old Chloe Thomas has made it her mission to cheer them up.
“She decided, ‘Mom, everybody’s so sad, can we make a sign to tell people to be happy?’” mom Cathy Thomas said.
Chloe’s original sign was a plain piece of cardboard on which she wrote “Honk for God’s Love!!!” in green marker.
Chloe’s dad helped her make a better, brighter sign — along with one for Chloe’s 10-year-old brother Ryan, Cathy Thomas said.
“He took them outside and painted them red, brought home some markers to brighten it up. He said ‘If you’re gonna do it, I’m gonna let you do it right,’” Cathy Thomas said of her husband.
On the last Friday in March, Chloe and Ryan Thomas began spending several hours outside their house on Avenue A with their signs, shouting and waving to people driving by every day — many of whom oblige them with a honk. People have gotten so used to seeing them outside that many tend to honk even when no one is outside, Cathy Thomas said.
“We could be in the house and we keep hearing honks,” she said. “She can sometimes get to the door quick enough to wave, but most of the time they’re already gone.”
The idea originated from TikTok, Chloe Thomas said, and from a game, Ryan Thomas said.
“They were gonna do a game,” Cathy Thomas said. “Pulling sticks out of a cup of things to do, like 10 jumping jacks … hold a sign to tell people hi. It was, ‘Hold a sign to say hi.’ She decided, ‘Well, if we’re gonna do that, let’s make everybody happy and let’s keep doing it.’”
Ryan was instrumental in choosing that one: he dumped the rest of the sticks out of the cup and only left that one in there, he said.
“I didn’t know we were gonna be famous though,” he said. “I regret it, kind of.”
Ryan is the shy one, Cathy Thomas said.
Chloe and Ryan have recruited friends to get involved, including neighbor Ally Roush, who enjoys “making people happy and doing it with my friends,” she said.
Chloe Thomas likes to be outside for the morning traffic of people heading to work, around lunchtime and in the evening, Cathy Thomas said.
“Or she’ll get bored and she’ll come out here just to do it,” she said.
Freeport Police has been supportive of Chloe’s efforts, driving by regularly with lights on for her, Cathy Thomas said.
“They come, four of them at a time, lit up for her,” she said.
“We’ve been so blessed with our citizens doing their part,” Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said. “It’s hard with everybody having to stay home and we’re all dealing with it, but together as a community we’re gonna beat this thing.”
“Making people happy,” is Chloe’s favorite part, she said.
She just wants the world to be happy, Cathy Thomas said of her daughter.
“She can see the good in everything, no matter what it is,” Cathy Thomas said. “If you’re having a bad day because the world fell on top of you she’s gonna be like, ‘Well, let’s pick those pieces up and get them off of you — it’s gonna be OK.’”
She expects her daughter’s positive attitude to carry on throughout her life.
“She’s gonna make this world a brighter place,” Cathy Thomas said.
