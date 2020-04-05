Neon Prey
By John Sandford
Random House
$36, hardcover
Lucas Davenport is back in action after having suffered a terrible injury in the previous book of this venerable series.
According to other reviewers, this marks his 29th outing, and as a long-time fan who has read all the predecessors, I just hope his fictional adventures continue for years to come.
Author John Sandford offers a new horror in this one — the villain, Clayton Deese, is more than just a serial killer, he’s a cannibal as well.
Davenport has used his expertise through the years to fill a number of law enforcement roles, including his present one as a U.S. Marshal.
Having also become a multi-millionaire through development of computer games — some of which are used as training for law enforcement — he can now pick and choose his quarry, and Deese is one of those at the top of the list.
In this one, he works closely with Deputy U.S. Marshals Bob Matees and Rae Givins, with the three of them tracking Deese and his crooked pals from Louisiana swamps to the western desert.
Along the way, they uncover a makeshift cemetery with multiple murder victims Deese has targeted through the years.
Davenport’s family manages to come through the pages as people you might know. These range from his surgeon wife who has a bit of difficulty maintaining her professional aplomb when the critically injured patient is her husband, to a daughter who is a college senior trying to decide what is next in her life.
If you aren’t acquainted with Sandford’s “Prey” books, and if you enjoy detective novels with great characters as well as the ring of accuracy, please give these a try.
Every time I read another book by Sandford, I think it’s the probably the best he has ever written.
Once again, I’m certain I’m correct.
Bark of the Night
By David Rosenfelt
Minotaur Books
$27.99, hardcover
I happened to read this one after just having finished John Sandford’s latest book. Both mysteries, two good authors who know how to put words on paper and paint pictures with them, but with a totally different feel to their work.
Andy Carpenter is a lawyer with plenty of money and an aversion to accepting clients and working at his profession. He enjoys hanging out at a dog-rescue operation he funds, which leads him into his present case.
Somehow, Andy just keeps getting trapped by his conscience (or his wife) into helping clients with no money but plenty of problems.
When he takes his dog, Tara, to the vet, Andy learns a healthy French bulldog has been left at the clinic to be put down.
A check of the dog’s chip reveals the man who left the dog there with those instructions was not the animal’s owner. Andy discovers the owner was murdered, and the police have arrested a young man as the killer.
Despite indications the prisoner is guilty, Andy finds a number of other homeless men are dead of mysterious causes, and agrees to serve as the man’s lawyer.
Other than the question of the dog’s ownership, the animal really has very little to do with this particular case, but the photo on the dust jacket of the book is so appealing that dog-loving readers immediately accept quasi ownership.
Andy’s quirky, sarcastic relationship with the police and his courtroom theatrics always offer a reading treat.
I discovered Carpenter’s books a couple or three years ago, and since that time have enjoyed every new one, as well as several I had previously missed.
Treason
By Stuart Woods
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$28.00, hardcover
Although this new “adventure” ostensibly written by Stuart Woods features characters he brought into prominence, and occasional glimpses of a plot he might have devised, if it was written by Woods, he should be ashamed of so debasing his own talents.
It’s another of the more recent, poorly written, sloppily plotted and presented novels that have so frequently appeared with his name affixed.
If you haven’t yet read enough of his boudoir encounters, by all means buy this one. But if you’re expecting a crisply worded, well thought-out story from a master story teller, look elsewhere.
From Russian spies (or are they?) to posh parties, to unlimited sex with ever-changing partners, this is much more typical latter-day Woods (or his present day imposter.)
Ho-hum!
