G erman shepherd mixed-breed Sky was one of those dogs people found annoying because she never listened and tore up furniture when the family was gone, owner John Portillo said.
It turns out Sky just needed something to do.
“She got excited every time we got the leash out to work,” Riley Gutzman said.
Riley and Kennon Gutzman own K10 Professional Dog Training near Holiday Lakes, and in partnership with Vow 22, trained Sky to be Portillo’s service dog. Portillo spent 10 years in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq for six months in 2006.
“Then I came back home and whatever — some of the things I did see out there, were affected, and getting bombed at, you know — it gets built up a lot, you know what I mean, and come back and not knowing that something was wrong,” Portillo said.
He suffers from anxiety and PTSD, and Sky’s job is to recognize and fulfill Portillo’s need for comfort, he said.
“The reason why he got here was to have her with him because he does get anxiety out in public, especially if I’m not with him,” said John’s wife, Samantha. “So he is able to go to his doctors’ appointments or big crowds, and feel OK and calm.”
Even before training, Sky knew how to calm him down, Samantha Portillo said.
“They have a special bond,” she said.
Perhaps part of that bond comes from the fact that the Portillos didn’t pick Sky — she picked them, John Portillo said.
“I initially wanted a service dog,” John Portillo said. “My cousin had a litter. She actually just came to me and my wife as we were sitting down, and she was crying so we picked her up and from there it was a wrap — we knew she was ours.”
Typically, it’s not recommended to transition a pet to a service animal, and people have a hard time doing that, Vow 22 Veteran Resource Specialist Cathi Beatty said.
Beatty has personal experience with a service animal: she and her husband both suffer from PTSD, and getting a service animal made a huge difference, she said.
“Having that dog with him watching his back, like your battle buddy would in the military, has helped him heal from his past,” Beatty said of her husband.
That’s what Sky is doing for John Portillo.
“The medications that they’ve been giving me — I don’t take none of them anymore, really,” John Portillo said. “She has a lot to do with it, to give me that comfort.”
Sky first underwent eight weeks of training on the leash, including obedience training, and then she went home with the Portillos for about six weeks, John Portillo said. During that time, he worked with her daily, and she accompanied John on the Vow 22 hike in February, during which Sky was doing everything she was supposed to be doing, Kennon Gutzman said.
Then she returned to the training facility for four weeks of off-leash training — which are the same commands, but without a leash, he said.
“We’d talked about possibly getting a dog — so we’d rescue a dog and rescue a soldier and kind of pair them together, get the right pairing, the right dog with the right temperament, with the right veteran that needed those services and kind of pair them together,” Kennon Gutzman said.
Then Vow 22 showed up with John Portillo, who already had a dog, he said.
“Kind of the polar opposite of what we were talking about,” he said with a laugh.
The Gutzmans use correction and positive reinforcement in their training methods, and they have five German shepherds who also helped socialize Sky with other animals, which helped with her own anxiety, Riley Gutzman said.
Other tools that help her to know when she’s working include the service vest, and two collars — one for a leash, and an e-collar for off-leash. The e-collar gives John Portillo several options to recall Sky’s attention if she’s distracted while she’s supposed to be working — a noise, a vibration, or a low-intensity shock if the first two don’t work, he said.
“She knows when it’s work time,” he said. “I rarely have to shock — it’s mostly just vibrate.”
But when Portillo removes the vest and collar and says, “OK,” Sky is her normal self, running laps and jumping in the backyard, and playing with the Portillos’ five kids, John Portillo said.
The great thing about John Portillo and Sky together is when he’s with her, he does the training and her focus goes on him and his is on her, Riley Gutzman said.
“They’re great companions together,” she said.
It’s important for John Portillo to continue working with Sky, because while the Gutzmans’ aim to teach a dog the commands and get the dog used to them, the handler must also put in the effort.
“You do have to treat your service animals differently than your average pet,” Beatty said. “Not in a bad way, but in a training way. You have to abide by stricter guidelines so that animal never forgets that they are a service animal first and a pet second.”
Vow 22 would like to facilitate the program further to help other veterans. The organization is already looking ahead but wanted to ensure they had a handle on the process before bringing it to the public, she said.
“We’re learning along this route that we’re taking,” Beatty said. “But it’s been really great.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.