CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN

Peter decided we needed to do some tree-limb-trimming yesterday. The key word here is “we” (I was to just stand there and give orders). Well, we did one limb, cleaned it up, then I thought we would be done … but no, we weren’t done. He decided that one went so well, we could get a job trimming trees, so after a brief rest, we could do one more. So, we did one more. Then we were done with trees for the day.
But — and here it comes, folks — he decided next week when he comes from the big city that we will take care of at least one more big limb that needs to come down. I can hardly wait! I really don’t want a job trimming trees.
Oh, he bought some bulbs (I don’t know what they were) to plant at his house (I thought). Seems one set of the bulbs said they needed to be planted under pansies for continuous color. Seems I have three big pots of pansies on my front porch that are thriving. He bought those for me several weeks ago, so now he wants to put the bulbs under my thriving pansies. I argued with him that we weren’t going to mess up my pretty pansies, but I lost.
He got a large, wooden-handled spoon and said to me, “Come, I’ll show you how to farm!”
He showed me all right. He made the holes in between the pansies with the spoon handle, then told me to put the bulbs deep in the hole and pour in some fertilizer, then cover them again with soil. We did that to all three pots.
I thought he was going to do all the planting and I would stand there and watch and learn how to farm. When I said, “Seems to me I did all the work,” he assures me he had the most important job when it came to the planting. He knew how deep they needed to be and where they needed to be placed in the pots.
Just watch — next week we will be cutting down the whole tree!
This idea from our good friend Linda Sharlow isn’t going to help you with your Thanksgiving leftovers, but maybe it will with the Christmas leftovers.
Hi Gin,
I hope this was a terrific Thanksgiving for you. We stayed at the beach and invited about a dozen people for dinner. Was really fun!
Despite the leftovers I sent home with folks, there are still plenty. Today I made something a little different. I had about 4 cups of Waldorf salad left over. That’s apples, raisins, celery and walnuts with Duke’s mayonnaise.
My husband loves pasta salad., so I cooked a small bag of elbow macaroni and added to the Waldorf salad. I had 2 cups of shrimp, so I chopped that into chunks and added it. A little more Duke’s and some lime pepper and it was just wonderful. I love experimenting!
Have a great week, Linda.
I, too, am a pasta lover, and that sounds like a good experimenting recipe to me. Thanks, Linda! I love this next recipe you sent in and including the picture. Looks so yummy.
This is really not a whole recipe, but a good addition to your yeast dough recipe. Hope you try it. The picture looks like you could suck these delights right down when they come out of the oven.
Linda said, “I added leftover sweet potatoes to my regular yeast dough recipe and made sweet rolls with it. They are really good!”
Linda, I know they have to be good. Sweet potatoes are one of my favorite potatoes to bake. Of course, that is when I bake a potato. I love the ones at Saltgrass. They are so big and I love the flavored butter.
Thank you, girlfriend, for sharing your very clever ways to serve leftovers. And thanks for sending me pictures of your kids doing what they do best (four-legged babies in their Christmas clothes sleeping). So sweet. To put clothes on Emily is like trying to put a tutu on a big tiger. So we solved that problem years ago by not trying anymore.
