LAKE JACKSON
Images of ba bies cuddling in their mother’s arms, ultrasounds and storks safely carrying newborns were decorated all over Coburn Chiropractic, signifying the clinic’s inaugural “Bump Day,” a natural pregnancy and parenthood event.
Coburn Chiropractic in Lake Jackson, 115 Circle Way, hosted the educational event Saturday, where local businesses including Stork Shots came together to provide natural birth and parenthood products, education and information to expectant mothers.
Coburn Chiropractic united with businesses Chelsea McLure Photography and Above the Waves Birth Services to put together the event, which included about 20 other vendors, said Kelli Coburn of Coburn Chiropractic Center.
For many in the county, the event was the only local option for mothers and those expecting to gain information on topics including 3D/4D ultrasounds and midwife care, Coburn said.
“We wanted Brazoria County to have a resource like Houston does,” she said. “Most everyone here is local.”
Chelsea McLure, who owns Chelsea McLure Photography in Lake Jackson, coordinated with Coburn to have the opportunity to unite mothers, she said.
“We want to bring together the natural birth community,” she said. “We want to bring together those resources for pregnancy and for early motherhood, too. We want to normalize what natural birth can look like.”
The baby-filled day also is a great way for residents to interact with businesses, form relationships and create real, useful contacts for the future, McLure said.
“I think it is really great because I think there is not a lot of that in our community right now,” she said. “I think there is a lot of division and people keep to themselves, so I think it is really powerful that we are coming together.”
Mothers go through enough stress both during and after pregnancy, and this might let them realize that there is a tangible support system out there for them, McLure said.
“We are in this together,” she said. “We are here for each other. We want to serve our community and bring each other business and clients. They are not alone and they have a support system. There is education available.”
April Caudillo with Above the Waves Birth Services, which provides childbirth education and birth options, understands awareness is integral to reaching more mothers in Brazoria County, she said.
“We have more resources in the area than we realize, so really just to pull them together so people are aware of them, that there are options,” she said. “That there are options for birth, that there are options for parenthood.”
Jaymee Boughton with InBloom Midwifery and Galveston Birth Center became involved because it seemed like an exciting chance to let mothers in Brazoria County know about their holistic midwifery care and other services, she said.
“We are happy to come down here,” she said. “Ideally, I wish there were closer services but we do have options. We are hoping to have an office down here soon.”
It seems like a no-brainer to bring the concept back on a consistent basis, Caudillo said.
“Definitely,” she said. “Next year, bigger and better.”
