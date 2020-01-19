75 years ago
Freeport’s City Council took a progressive step forward Tuesday in an effort to provide the city with one of its most urgent needs, when a unanimous vote was cast by the membership in calling an election for February 5 to vote on the issuance of $50,000 in bonds to finance the construction of a permanent drainage system within the Freeport city limits.
Necessity for such a project has been most apparent here for months and especially was the need greatly felt during the recent rainy season.
At present the city is entirely without pumps to get the water out of the town site and the condition of lateral feeder drainage ditches are anything but good, while the main drainage canal bordering the south and west boundary of the city limits is inadequate for proper and quick drainage.
Plans in connection with the project call for the installation of two high powered pumps that will take the water from the city limits in a minimum of time, widening and deepening of the main drainage canal south and west of town and the opening up of lateral drainage ditches leading to the canal.
Application has been made by the city for a grant from the federal government to help finance the project. Half of the sum needed is being applied for. If this is forthcoming, then taxpayers will be called upon only to provide the remainder. In case it does not come through, then the $50,000 bond issue will finance the entire project.
A pump borrowed from The Dow Chemical Company is now in the process of being installed and will serve temporarily until the city can provide facilities called for under the proposed project. The temporary pump had a capacity of 25,000 gallons a minute and should be in shape for operation in about 10 days, Secretary C. J. Rogan reported today.
The election will be held at the Freeport City Hall with O.A. Fleming serving as judge.
50 YEARS AGO
Although not at epidemic proportions, the flu is sweeping Brazoria County, with both the adults and children being affected.
Drug stores throughout the area are reporting a large number of prescriptions sold, and as one pharmacist put it, “they are setting records” in the past few weeks.
Most have not noticed a decline in the number of cases this week.
The flu, both intestinal and respiratory, is affecting all ages and appears to be going through families. In a few areas, it seems that the adults are being stricken more than the children.
Absenteeism in the schools is being watched very closely, according to the various superintendents. Although a 5 percent absenteeism is normally expected, the actual numbers are higher.
Kenneth Welsch, superintendent of the Columbia-Brazoria District, reported a districtwide rate of 18 percent.
The Angleton district is approaching the 15 percent mark, according to Supt. Jack Simmons.
Brazosport experienced a two-day holiday for the first part of the week, but on Friday, there was reported to be nearly 14 percent absent, said H.L. Pickle, assistant superintendent. He added he hoped that the holiday broke the siege.
The Dow Chemical Company is also experiencing the flu. According to a spokesman, Dow employees are being hit harder this year with more cases of flu than in recent years. Exact figures were not available, he added.
Doctors’ offices have been crowded the past two weeks with a high percentage of flu patients. No apparent decline is seen, according to several doctors in the area.
Community Hospital reported that 26 percent of patients had either the flu or other respiratory diseases on Tuesday. This represents 35 out of 134 patients.
Angleton-Danbury General Hospital reported no cases diagnosed as flu.
15 YEARS AGO
LAKE JACKSON — People in southern and western Brazoria County are joining to turn a wave of destruction into a wave of compassion.
Area cities, churches, organizations and individuals are organizing a vigil ceremony for Jan. 25 to remember the lives lost when a series of ferocious tsunamis devoured thousands of lives in South Asia and East Africa on Dec. 26.
The idea started with the idea of one woman, Clute Intermediate School teacher Arpita Bhattacharjee. Absorbing news of the leveled villages, of the orphaned children, she pondered a way that the community could pause and reflect on the sorrow felt by people in other countries, regardless if they’re halfway around the globe.
“Really, precious human lives were lost. Children, whole generations in certain cases, have been lost,” she said.
Bhattacharjee, the president of the Indian Sub-Continent Association, sought participation from fellow members of the Asian community and then turned to the city of Lake Jackson to see if it could host a vigil, similar to the United States’ day of tragedy — Sept. 11, 2001.
Her idea has evolved not only into a vigil, but an opportunity for people to give donations. Two relief organizations — World in Need and Disaster Relief Team — will be on hand for attendees to donate or to inquire about ways to help. Organizers also are trying to invite the Red Cross and anyone affiliated with the fund-raising effort spearheaded by former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.
World in Need, a local faith-based charity, will bring a 40-foot container to impress upon people the need of recovering countries, said president Danny Carpenter. They’ll be accepting donations for shipping or anything that people want to bring. The charity also has been seeking volunteers to pack and organize donations, he said.
The need remains great. Survivors are still lacking clothes, including underwear, hygiene products, medical equipment, medicines and food.
World in Need has contacts overseas and will be coordinating with them to get donations directly to those who need it, Carpenter said.
At the vigil, flickering candles will memorialize the victims, prefaced by a non-denominational prayer. Members of the Indian community will pass out patriotic ribbons, and a U.S. representative likely will address the crowd. Representatives from all the involved cities will stand shoulder to shoulder and read a joint proclamation expressing the community’s concerns for the recovering countries.
“We’re hoping that this being the one month anniversary, just short by a day, that people can come out and show their support for the people in that area,” said Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne. “This is the largest natural disaster in our lifetimes. I can’t think of anything that bad.”
Yenne said the vigil also will recognize efforts of businesses like Dow Chemical Co. and BASF Corp., which answered President Bush’s call to donate to recovery efforts. Together, the companies have pledged more than $6 million.
The vigil will start at 6 p.m. on the plaza of the Lake Jackson Civic Center, and a donation drive will follow.
Organizers will host another planning meeting for the event at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive. It’s open to anyone in the community wishing to attend.
“We’re needing people’s thought processes, the whole bit,” Yenne said.
