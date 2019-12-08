LAKE JACKSON
T he holidays can be hard on a lot of people because of all the excitement involved. They can be especially hard on children with autism, which is why Brazos Mall has set out to facilitate a meet and greet with Santa that will allow those children to enjoy themselves as much as anyone else, in an atmosphere better suited to their needs.
For the past four years, Brazos Mall has hosted Santa Cares in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs, an organization that also partners with Autism Speaks.
“We create a sensory-friendly environment for those with special needs and their families to capture a magical holiday moment with Santa,” said Ashley De Jesus, marketing manager for the mall.
This year, the event took place over two weekends, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1. Families were welcome to come early on a Sunday morning well before the mall opened to shoppers in order to eliminate the usual noise, crowds and holiday chaos. This way, rather than being rushed through, kids are able to stay for several moments if they choose.
The calm, quiet environment facilitates a better experience not only for the children, but for their families.
“I’m grateful for it, because it’s really hard on them having lines and people, and it being really loud and busy because it does get like that when it comes to Santa pictures,” Amber Staner said.
She and her husband bring their children, Aubrey, 9, and Alden, 5, who both are on the autism spectrum, to Santa Cares every year it has been offered.
“There’s not a lot going on, so they’re able to relax and take pictures better,” Staner said.
The kids also have a chance to get to know Santa before taking pictures with him, said Courtney Cours, who brought her son and daughter for the third year.
“They’ve gotten really excited every year,” she said.
Registration is required because space is limited, De Jesus said.
“We’ve had families travel from the Houston area because they found the event on Eventbrite,” she said.
The turnout has varied, and it always depends on how the child is feeling that morning, De Jesus said. The registration is meant to take pressure off the family that normally would have to wait in line during busier times, she said.
While it’s free to register and to see Santa, professional photos are available for purchase, De Jesus said.
“We hear from many families that this is their very first time to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa,” said Ruth Rosenquist, director of marketing and public relations for Cherry Hill Programs. “We are grateful to share the joy and magic of the season with guests of all abilities and ages.”
Santa Cares included “Frozen”-themed juice boxes, snack bags of Goldfish and coloring pages at a nearby table.
“This year we also had books to give to the children from our new Little Free Library that’s located near TJ Maxx/HomeGoods,” De Jesus said.
When the children were ready, they could go into the holiday-themed courtyard to spend time with Santa while letting him know what they want for Christmas.
“It’s really for the kids that we’re doing this,” De Jesus said.
Brazos Mall will host a similar event in April for children to see the Easter Bunny, she said.
“It’s a joy and honor to host this event,” De Jesus said. “It’s heartwarming to bring a little magic to families this holiday season, as well as help raise public awareness about autism.”
