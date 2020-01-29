Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a virtuous woman of God on her 99th birthday, Mother Carrie Thomas. Mother Thomas is a lighthouse of strength and stability at the Zion Temple AME Church and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the Angel of the House. Her life story is filled with volumes of spirit-filled wit and wisdom and we at Zion Temple and the Mim’s Community deem it an honor to have such a precious soul as Mother Carrie Thomas to touch our lives. We pray God’s abundant grace will continue to flow in your life. “It is with long life that you satisfy the Lord and show Him your salvation.” Psalm 91:16
Theresa Jackson
Kudos and special thanks to David Hargrove of Colley Refrigeration for the wonderful way you responded to my air conditioning/heating needs. I will always cherish your kindness.
Judy Cazaurang Bowman
Shout out to Clara Johnson: I loved the article about all the “Shout Outs” Clara Johnson has done! I don’t even know her, but I’ve loved seeing her encouraging posts pouring from a loving, giving heart! I’ve never done a “Shout Out” before, but I’ve recently thought about doing one for her. Now’s a great time. Thanks, Clara, for all your ongoing giving — Shout Outs! — with love and encouragement for so many. God bless you!
Jennifer Jones
Thank you, Michelle Backman. You are truly one of a kind. Your heart is bigger than Texas. Keep up the great work. May you have a blessed year.
Laurie Kincannon
Shout out to First Baptist Church — West Columbia on their 100th anniversary and legacy of service to the community.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of admiration and birthday blessings to an excellent educator and a devout and dedicated servant of God — the Rev. Charles Mathis. Rev. Mathis is an associate minister and a projection of love and perseverance in action at the Jerusalem Baptist Church where Rev. Daryl James is the Shepherd of the House. Know that you are greatly loved, for God took the time to form you with His own hands and He made you “On Purpose” and He made you for “A Purpose.” May God continue to keep you in His tender and loving care and shower you with his choicest blessings. “Delight thyself in the Lord; and He will give you the desires of your heart.” Psalm 34:4
Theresa Jackson
Special thanks to Goolsby Water Well for responding to my emergency needs when the well went out over the holidays. I am honored to be your customer!
Debbie Craddock
Shout out to Cathy Sweet, truly the most giving and thoughtful soul I know. I love you, sweet lady!
Marcie Wilkerson
Thank you Grandmama and Grandaddy for everything you do for me and the kids. We want you to know how much you are appreciated. We love y’all so much.
Barbara White
Shouts and blessings of love to Clara Johnson, a powerful woman of God. Your dedication to God’s word is amazing. You are such an amazing and outstanding angel. It gives me great joy to recognize you for all your good and faithful deeds. I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Your words are always encouraging and uplifting. You are a powerful speaker and a true Christian. May God’s blessings continue to be with you.
Theresa Jackson
Thanks to the Brazosport Facts and Mary Hall (of MLK Committee), for excellent news coverage of the 2020 MLK events. I enjoyed reflecting on the events through your stories.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, appreciation and encouragement to the Martin Luther King Celebration Board of Directors: Dorothy Thomas, Theresa Jackson, Terry Gordon, Sam Williams, Carolyn Edwards, Dail Ballard, Sharon Barnes, Cornell White, Esther Williams, Mary Hall, Lois Davis, Will Brooks, Jessie Willis and the Rev. L.C. Dews. We applaud each of you, both individually and collectively, for your reverence and sacrificial labor of love in accomplishing with divine grace and grandeur the entire Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations in Brazoria County. Accolades of gratitude to all of the award recipients, volunteers, speakers, supporters and unsung heroes who allotted their time, talents and treasures to fulfill a dream of unity and brotherly love in our communities and in our world. God’s blessings rest upon each of you. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are we doing for others?” — MLK
