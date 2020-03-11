SWEENY
For those who want to live to be 100 years old — don’t drink, don’t smoke, and don’t eat too much sugar. That’s what Agnes Manders taught her children, and this year, Manders is 105 years old.
When Manders was a child, she was the oldest of three and responsible for taking care of the team, Bob and Nell, that pulled the plow and the wagon, said Manders’ daughter, Cindy Manders.
“One time she had a doctor ask her — he had a young assistant and he wanted that kid to have some perspective,” Cindy Manders said. “So he asked her, what was the first vehicle she remembered? And she thought about it, and she said, ‘I cranked my uncle’s car.’”
Born in 1915 in Schuler, Alberta, Agnes Manders is Canadian, “but I have citizenship from both places,” she said.
“My parents had come to Canada from the United States and when they retired they arranged for all their brothers and sisters to retire in the United States,” Agnes Manders said.
“You’re talking about North Dakota — Landon? Langdon? Landon, North Dakota? It was really just south of Winnipeg,” Cindy Manders said to her mother. “Northwest of Minneapolis is where they are — mostly farmers of potatoes and wheat.”
Agnes couldn’t finish her education there because it was so rural, so she returned to Canada to finish her schooling and became a teacher, Cindy Manders said.
That was before the 1940s, she said.
“I had my teacher’s qualifications, but I did other things, too,” Agnes Manders said. “I remember, once, I was a cashier in a large store.”
It was a good experience, she said.
Agnes married Ernest Manders in Ocean Falls, Alberta, in 1943, Cindy Manders said.
“He was in the pulp and paper industry,” she said of her father, Ernest Manders. “They asked him to direct building the mill in Alabama when it was 40 below zero (in Alberta) and he said yes,” which prompted her parents to move from Canada to Alabama, where their three youngest children were born, she said.
After building that mill, he was asked to build another in Oregon, Cindy Manders said.
“Oregon is where we grew up, on the Oregon coast,” she said. Both of her parents loved Oregon, she said.
With every promotion came a transfer, Cindy Manders said.
In a twist, each child has ended up living wherever Ernest Manders was transferred during that formative time period, Cindy Manders said.
Today, two of Agnes’ daughters live on the West Coast, one lives in Canada, one lives in Texas and her son lives in Pennsylvania, said daughter Linda Manders, who resides in California.
With her children living in different places, Agnes used to travel a lot in retirement, she said.
She was very active and would travel alone to the West Coast and Hawaii frequently to visit family members until she was 88, Linda Manders said.
Agnes ended up in Texas partly because it’s where Cindy lives, and partly because her husband had lung problems and the doctor said the weather in the North was too cold, and he needed to move to a warmer climate, Cindy said.
“And then I needed you guys — your help with my kids, and you guys helped me raise — the three of us raised my kids?” Cindy reminded her mother.
Before helping Cindy raise her children, Agnes raised five of her own, including four daughters.
Agnes Manders was good at raising her daughters, in that whenever any of them started to fuss over themselves as teenagers, she would tell them to go do volunteer work, Cindy Manders said.
“Worked every time as far as to get the focus off ourselves and onto more important things,” she said.
In keeping with that focus, Agnes raised her kids to be of service to others, Cindy Manders said.
“Four of them are in healthcare and one of them was a teacher,” said Cindy, a dentist. “So it’s all to serve others.”
Serving others is how Susie Miloradovich first met Agnes Manders. While Agnes lives in Sweeny now, she used to live at Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson, when Miloradovich worked there as the activity director, and the two of them became friends, Miloradovich said.
“She’s my last one, I’m really, really close to,” Miloradovich said.
“She would help me decorate the huge tree in the lobby,” Miloradovich said. “She was a night owl, and she’d be doing laundry at 2 o’clock in the morning when I was trying to get decorating done for Christmas.”
Miloradovich left Carriage Inn about 10 years ago, she said, and tries to visit Agnes regularly. Agnes stays at The Fountains Assisted Living and still gets around by herself, walking well, with the aid of just a walker.
“Can you believe it?” Miloradovich asked. “She’s 105.”
Agnes is not the first in her family to reach such an age.
Five of her uncles, buried in North Dakota, were born in the 1880s, Cindy Manders said.
“They died in the 1980s,” she said. “So I’m thinking, that was before penicillin. So the fact that all five of them lived to around 100 is really good.”
