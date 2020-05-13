PEARLAND
When Rachel and Trent Miles were unable to go out to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary in April, they decided to make it a date night in — complete with food from their favorite restaurant and their children playing the role of restaurant servers.
“We made it as much as possible a real restaurant experience,” Rachel said.
The restaurant in mind was Grape Taste, which is a favorite for the couple.
“We’ve been going there for years, even before we were married,” Rachel said. “It was one of our favorite date places.”
While they live in Pearland now, they’re originally from the Brazosport area and still have family in southern Brazoria County, they said.
“Even if our childcare was elsewhere, I know we would make the drive for Grape Taste,” Trent said.
That means a lot to general manager Holly Lopeman, whose family owns the restaurant.
“That puts a big smile on my face any time somebody wants to drive to get here,” Lopeman said.
“I love that my clientele chooses us as one of Lake Jackson’s prime date-night spots … and a place to celebrate just about anything!” Lopeman said in a written statement. “I love knowing that we’re the background for these precious life events.”
The couple has a special spot at Grape Taste where they always sit, a two-person table in the corner next to the windows, Trent Miles said.
“We wanted to recreate that in our house as best we could,” he said.
They moved a table into their living room by the windows, and Rachel and their 7-year-old daughter, Celeste, decorated it with a tablecloth, their wedding china and the flowers Trent’s mom, Diana, had sent for their anniversary, which “really set the tone of the day,” Rachel said.
Once the food was ready, Trent and Rachel dressed up and their daughters, Celeste and 3-year-old Eden, picked out their “server uniforms” — matching clothes and aprons, and the couple stepped outside so they could enter as though arriving at a restaurant, Rachel said.
Once they walked in, Celeste, who chose to go by Rosiella, welcomed them and escorted them to their table, where Eden, under the name of Rosie, handed them menus for The Fancy Restaurant, Rachel said.
She had created the menus ahead of time as quarantine anniversary keepsakes and put the girls’ names as servers, and listed their 9-month-old son Ambrose as the sommelier at Trent’s suggestion, she said.
“He is the bottle expert,” Trent Miles said.
Celeste and Eden really got into character, Rachel said.
“They called it the Fancy Restaurant, and so because it was fancy they had to have fancy voices and went to semi-British accents,” she said.
They also incorporated semi-French words, Trent Miles said.
Rosiella and Rosie made for very attentive servers, they said.
“They would come check on us and see if we needed anything — any napkins or more wine,” Rachel said.
They were also attentive to the needs of the sommelier — Ambrose became fussy, so Celeste gave him a bottle, Rachel Miles said.
Toward the end of the meal, the girls sang “Happy Anniversary” to the tune of “Happy Birthday” and presented their parents with a couple of handmade cards — and a restaurant survey with a question that asked how much they love each other, she said.
“‘Rosiella’ put that on there to make sure that as we celebrate our anniversary, that we think about how much we love each other,” Rachel said.
Love is something they’ve certainly had time to think about.
“There’s nothing more important in this world than loving others, and especially for families,” Rachel said. “There’s a lot of unknowns, but no matter what, you still have the choice to love, and love is a choice.
“We chose to still make it special because the anniversary is not about going anywhere — the anniversary is about celebrating each other.”
