Long column today, so let me just say to you all …
Hi!
n n n
Hi Gin,
I have not written for a while, but I still really enjoy the recipes you send. I have lost my Cajun friends’ recipe for gumbo. I have looked everywhere. Do you have one or two to share with me?
Thank you,
Tana in Tennessee.
Tana,
Shame on you. It has been a long time since I’ve heard from you. Hope everything is going well in Tennessee. You bet I have some Cajun gumbo recipes for you.
First of all, we are going to start with a proven roux made simple by our good friend who is no longer with us. Talk about Cajun, Dinah Prochaska, was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisina. Can’t get more Cajun than that.
Microwave Roux
WHAT YOU NEED
4 cup glass Pyrex measuring cup
Wooden spatula
Hot mitts
2/3 cup of vegetable oil
2/3 cup of flour.
DIRECTIONS
Whisk oil and flour in measuring cup. Place in microwave on high for 4 minutes. Remove with hot mitts as this will be very hot. I’m talking really, really hot!
Mix with wooden spatula, scrapping the sides and return to microwave for one-minute intervals mixing each time. I usually do this three times. The roux will now be the color of coffee and cream. At this time, I allow the roux to sit on the counter as it will continue to darken until it looks like peanut butter (my personal favorite).
Caution: If you immediately place the roux into the hot gumbo, it will bubble up and could cause an injury. This is another reason to let it sit on the counter for a while as it will cool.
So, that’s it, and now you can all have the perfect roux in just a few minutes.
n n n
This next recipe is from Kacey, who sends us delicious recipes from Zatarain’s.
A Louisiana favorite gumbo recipe, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo gets its flavor from the “holy trinity” of Cajun cuisine — green onions, celery and bell peppers. Start with Zatarain’s Gumbo Mix with Rice and add chicken and the sausage of your choice. Ready to eat in under an hour. Serves nine.
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 pound Zatarain’s Andouille or Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
Substitutions available
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
6 cups water
1 package Zatarain’s Gumbo Mix with Rice
1/4 cup chopped green onions
Directions
Heat oil in Dutch oven or large saucepan on medium-high heat. Add chicken and sausage; cook and stir eight to 10 minutes or until browned. Add celery, bell pepper, onion and garlic, cook and stir three minutes or until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in water and rice mix, Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 25 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with green onions before serving. Cook time 40 minutes.
n n n
This one is from my good friend Fay Burke. I know it says hambalaya, it pretty much sounds like it could be used for “gumbo.”
Fay’s Jambalaya
INGREDIENTS
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 ribs celery, chopped
1 white onion, diced
3 small bell peppers, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 pound andouille sausage, thinly sliced into rounds
3 cups chicken stock
1 (14-ounces) can crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 cups uncooked short-grain white rice
3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon thyme, crushed
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup thinly sliced okra
Salt and pepper to taste.
INGREDIENTS
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a stock pot (or a very large/deep sauté pan) over medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, bell peppers, jalapeño (jalapeño wasn’t listed in the ingredients list, so add at least one that has been seeded and chopped, I would think. If I’m wrong, Fay will just kill me, so not to worry) and garlic.
Sauté for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and mostly cooked. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, chicken and sausage, and stir to combine. Continue sautéing for an additional five minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink and mostly cooked.
Add the chicken stock, tomatoes, rice, Cajun seasoning, bay leaf, thyme and cayenne, and stir to combine. Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes.
Add in the shrimp and okra and stir to combine. Let the mixture continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked and pink. Remove bay leaf and season the Jambalaya with salt and pepper and hot sauce and additional Cajun seasoning if needed, remove from heat.
Serve warm over rice. Typically, the rice is cooked in the jambalaya, but I prefer to serve it separately so the rice doesn’t get mushy. Refrigerate leftovers and store in a sealed container for up to three days.
Tana,
I’m not through looking through my recipes for you. I’m looking for one from Katie Leithead and I can’t find it right now, but I will.
Let’s hear from you more often.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.