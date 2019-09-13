When: 7:30 p.m. today Where: The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard. Cost: $45 for adults and seniors, $20 for students and children. INFO: 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
LAKE JACKSON
Mark Chesnutt’s career spans three decades, and the country artist is bringing his catalog of music to Brazoria County for a night of honky tonk fun.
Chesnutt will kick off The Clarion’s season at 7:30 p.m. today at the performance hall, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Fewer than 20 tickets remain. Tickets are $45 for adults and seniors, $20 for students and children.
It felt natural to perform in Lake Jackson, given that he lives in Beaumont, Chesnutt said.
“Coming to Lake Jackson means I’m close to home,” he said. “It is an easy ride down to Lake Jackson.”
Texas is the golden state of country music, so performing at The Clarion is exciting as an artist, Chesnutt said.
“I sing honky tonk music and Texas is honky tonk,” she said. “The people here really get my music and love it as much as I do.”
It is a good feeling to have the show nearly sold out, and the community clearly has already latched onto The Clarion’s lineup this year, Brazosport Symphony Orchestra President Gary Rodgers said.
If anything, Chesnutt’s songs, ranging from his first album in the early 1990s to current hits, will let people relax and jam out, he said.
“Today lots of people are stressed out so I just hope they have a great evening and love the music,” Chesnutt said. “Forget any troubles they might have and come back to see me when I am in the area again.”
His show provides a means to entertain those who don’t want to travel to the theater district in Houston and go through the trouble of seeing an artist at the Toyota Center, Chesnutt said.
“It is nice for locals in small areas to not have to drive so far to enjoy a concert,” he said. “Big cities have so much going on every night that when we come to a place like The Clarion, we really want the people come out.”
For information about The Clarion season or to purchase tickets, call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
