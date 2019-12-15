75 years ago
The Jones Creek area is the first community to go over the top in the recently launched drive for memberships to the newly organized Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, according to announcement today by Art D. Webb, vice president.
George House and T. Gilbert were in charge of the campaign at Jones Creek and were duly assisted by A.C. Learned and C.R. Henny. The four committee members assure Mr. Webb that the drive was not over by any means at Jones Creek and that additional members will continue to be enlisted.
The Brazosport Chamber, successor to the Freeport-Velasco Chamber of Commerce, embraces an area of a radius of 15 miles from the mouth of the harbor channel and includes the Freeport, Velasco, Lake Jackson, Clute, Oyster Creek and Jones Creek communities, with each community represented by two board members.
A budget calling for a sum of $13,575 for 1945, to be raised from memberships, has been set up. Plans are to use $6,000 of this amount to employ an executive secretary or manager in 1945.
Memberships for business houses range from $25 to $200 annually and $12 for individuals.
50 years ago
About 75 per cent of the right-of-way for the first two phases of the proposed Houston-Brazosport Freeway has been acquired and land acquisition for the third phase will begin soon, The Facts learned this week.
A.B. Crowther, a right-of-way attorney for the District Attorney’s office, described the project as “moving along very well.” He says that all but “three or four” parcels between the Brazoria-Harris County line and Hwy. 6 have been purchased by the county.
Crowther said that in the second phase of the project — from Hwy. 6 southward to FM 1462 — about 50 per cent of the necessary land has been acquired.
Right-of-way acquisition on the third phase from FM 1462 southward to a point near Hwy. 288 at Chenango will begin soon.
“Our biggest problem seems to be the delay caused by unclear titles to land — and getting a clear title and title policy is necessary for the county to be reimbursed by the state for half of the right-of-way costs,” Crowther said.
The attorney said his office had not experienced much delay due to unwillingness on the part of the landowner to sell. “Most people realize the beneficial nature of a new freeway to their remaining land, and for this reason are willing to sell,” Crowther says.
Of the approximate 66 parcels of land owned by individuals in the first phase, only about 13 were acquired by condemnation proceedings. Crowther said.
All offers for land, the attorney said, are based on the estimates of independent appraisers and place an accurate value on the land.
“These men are real professionals. Before they are chosen by the Texas Highway Dept. to appraise right-of-way they must pass a series of tests and examinations,” Crowther said.
After the highway department accepts an appraiser’s estimate, the county must then approach the owner with a cash offer. If the owner does not accept the offer, the county shoulders the responsibility of legal action to decide a price, the attorney said.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — He grasped the podium and stood before 24 years of colleagues, employees and friends, displaying the imposing figure of a veteran lawman and the dry delivery of a rancher.
Thursday night, Sheriff Joe King said goodbye to a department he’d served since 1981.
“To the employees that are here, and those that aren’t, you’re like a family,” King said. “I love you like a family. Thank y’all, I appreciate it, I love you.”
More than 500 peace officers, state and local representatives and guests filled the Lake Jackson Civic Center to pay tribute to Brazoria County’s longest-serving sheriff.
“And we’re talking about the county that had the very first sheriff in Texas,” master of ceremonies Toby Wommack said.
Speaker after speaker described a man with a wily sense of humor and a tender heart — of integrity, honesty and fairness. King later said he never knew how many friends he had.
“It was very humbling,” he said. “I don’t know how to put it into words. It’s an honor to have friends, but I had no idea how many friends.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.