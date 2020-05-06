Well by now maybe a lot of us know how it feels to be let out of prison. I didn’t go out a lot anyway, but it was the crowd of people I missed when I did go out.
I still won’t go out a lot, but only out to eat when Peter is here. Seems he would rather eat out than for me to cook. Do I take that personally? Oh, heck no! I don’t like to cook anymore, so it certainly works for me! Seems we’ve had long enough to test out my cooking, and he’s had enough. Even I have had enough. My Texas style of cooking and his English style of eating are almost alien to each other. Any old excuse not to cook is a good thing.
Bentley is still out “cute-ing” himself with his new trick of tormenting Emily while he eats, after she has sucked hers down. I told you about it. He waits by his bowl with his two back legs in his bed and stands over his bowl until she gets through, then he eats a bite of two, backs up, lays down and growls and barks if she blinks. Then the process starts all over again until his food is gone. They are just like kids.
When I’m on the phone Emily thinks she can start licking me. Bentley wants to lay in my lap. Doblo is the only sweet one in the group, but he decides that’s the time he wants out. So I finally got smart and just go into another room when I’m on the phone. Mark one for me!
If this recipe from our Ms. Becky doesn’t make your mouth water, I don’t know what it will take. Before I even start printing it for you I will give you a personal hint that I personally discovered (for my family; I hope Becky will approve it too).
If you let a cinnamon roll recipe get too brown, it will ruin it in my opinion. It makes them too dry and hard, in my, again humble opinion. When I was making cinnamon rolls, I took them out of the oven at the first sign of them turning tan. And yes, in a land far, far away, there was this fabulous cook named Gin who baked cakes, pies, bread and cinnamon rolls for her family. Now that same Gin gives you recipes for you to serve your time over a hot stove, and I’ll continue to go out and eat.
Cinnamon Roll Swirl Cake
Ingredients
3 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
4 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup butter melted
Topping
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Glaze
2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
5 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
To prepare the cake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients together except for the butter. Once combined, slowly pour in the butter. Pour batter into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
To prepare the topping, mix all the ingredients until well-combined. Drop spoonfuls evenly over the batter and swirl with a knife. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. (Start that test at 30 minutes).
To prepare the glaze, whisk all ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cake while it is still warm. Serve.
Did you all see that from Ms. Becky? Serve warm.
Here is another recipe Ms. Becky sent to you! Wait till you read what she has to say at the bottom of the recipe. I loved it. I think I may be rubbing off on her.
How to Make Your Own Bisquick
INGREDIENTS
5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons baking powder
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 cup chilled vegetable shortening or unsalted butter
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, sugar and salt. It’s important to give this mixture a very thorough whisking to aerate the ingredients and make sure they are evenly distributed.
Using a food processor, pastry blender or your fingertips, cut the chilled shortening and/or butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles sand.
Store the mixture in an airtight, lidded containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 months. And use in the place of Bisquick in any of your favorite recipes that calls for all-purpose baking mix.
Here is what Becky had to say after making it one time: “Ugh … too much work. I would just keep searching around till I can order Bisquick online, at the grocery store or Amazon or whatever!
I love you, Becky. You are turning into me! And yeah, I guess you could call that a compliment … maybe.
