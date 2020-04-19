Hindsight
By Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
Grand Central Publishing
$28, hardcover
Blind for all of her early years, Kendra Michaels was 20 when her sight was restored by a new surgical procedure. She retains the ability to notice small things most sighted individuals do not, using her other senses, including touch, hearing and smell.
This ability makes Kendra a super sleuth, and although she attempts to focus on her “regular” employment — that of helping disabled children — she keeps getting dragged into solving crimes.
Because I was so nearsighted that I developed an ability to recognize the voices of friends and acquaintances who were too far away to see in the years before I wore glasses, I found the concept particularly interesting.
That being said, Kendra is not always a likable character, sometimes appearing both rude and self-important regarding her own abilities.
Her current case involves a murder at the Woodward Academy, where she spent most of her life before the surgery that brought her sight.
This increases her motivation for finding the killer, whose victims include two of the staff members there. Kendra’s closest friend, Olivia, who was not helped by the type of surgery that restored Kendra’s sight, is a major character in this book, as is a dog named Harley, who has problems of his own.
To me, Kendra’s superior attitude about her observational gifts lessens her appeal as the central character of this series. She could really do with a good dose of humility.
Although I enjoy the series enough to read future books, I admit to finding myself skimming portions in which her conceit is overly evident.
When You See Me
By Lisa Gardner
Dutton
$27, hardcover
A Georgia town that appears to be the perfect tourist destination seethes with secrets from both past and present, impacting many of the residents and threatening tourists, as well.
After a couple of hikers discover the bones of two missing hikers, Detective Sergeant D.D. Warren is called to serve on an FBI task force investigating the murders.
These experienced officers, led by Kimberly Quincy, are joined by a civilian computer expert, as well as Flora Dane, who was among the young women held prisoner by the deceased suspect, Jacob Ness.
Dane is still recovering from that year-long trauma, but her insights are a valuable addition to the investigation, which quickly uncovers graves containing more of Ness’s victims.
The case brings Dane unwelcome memories of her own experiences, which have left her with a feeling of guilt at having survived what many others did not.
Warren has left her husband and young child to join in the effort to discover what has occurred in a town where people seem to have disappeared without either warning or outside notice.
It’s a complex story with plenty of psychological details, a plethora of dead bodies, and only the determined efforts of a talented group of investigators to find the truth.
This disturbing book contains plenty of violence and some unusual characters, including a young woman who knows a lot, and is in serious danger, but is unable to communicate verbally.
If you like scary stories, you’ll love it, but if you cringe when you’re alone and your house creaks unexpectedly, my advice is to skip this one.
Chasing Cassandra
By Lisa Kleypas
Avon Books
$27.99, hardcover
Cassandra is a woman who is looking for love and marriage, but both seem to have passed her by. It’s not that she hasn’t had offers, but none of them has touched her heart, and she isn’t willing to settle for second best.
Her relationship with her family, particularly her sister, is very close, and when the sister marries, Cassandra begins to fear that she has missed her own chance at a happy marriage.
Enter Tom Severin, a self-made millionaire who began to support himself, his mother and sisters at age 10. Tom is a pragmatic individual who has no time or interest in emotions.
He has decided, however, that it’s probably time for him to find a wife – someone to bear and rear his children, oversee his home, accompany him to whatever social events he can’t avoid, and provide the comforts he wants, but who will not expect him to feel any real emotional connection.
After all, Tom long ago decided that he needed only five feelings, and love certainly isn’t one of them.
Cassandra is beautiful, but she wants someone she can love – and who will also love her. She’s not interested in the businesslike marriages that seem to be the order of the day in her life.
Tom is just different enough to stir her senses, despite his prosaic attitude toward marriage. He doesn’t even read novels, one of Cassandra’s great pleasures.
She recommends a few, but Tom’s review of their messages totally misses the author’s point.
It’s light, not really the best of Kleypas’s books, but even so, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
