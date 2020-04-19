No chat from me today. I have a good recipe from Katie Leithead, and she always fills us in on the latest that is going on in her life just like I do. So enjoy it as much as I always do. Katie is a real sweetheart!
Dear Gin,
I hope this finds you and those you love well. Buzzy and I are dealing with the COVID-19 social distancing as best we can. We are in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and are missing our three children and their spouses, and our six grandchildren who are in New Orleans. All three of them are physicians, treating patients in hospitals. It is a different and challenging time in which we are living.
As difficult as I may think this “new normal” is for me, I know there are many others who are dealing with far worse situations than I am. I have just learned that my sweet friend from church was suddenly diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. What could I say to her, how could I help? Knowing my only two talents are singing and cooking, I chose to offer to cook for her. I knew I had to jump in and help in some way.
I called her and asked her what her favorite meal was, and that I wanted to prepare it for her and deliver it. She was thrilled! I began to offer suggestions of different main courses. I began the list with, “chicken and dumplings.” Right away she stopped me and said, “Yes, that’s what I want, chicken and dumplings.” I asked her if she wanted me to continue giving other suggestions, she said that she was sure, chicken and dumplings was what she wanted. “It’s my favorite!”
I hung up the phone and immediately drove to my neighborhood grocery store, Market Basket here in Lake Charles on Nelson Road. It has been my neighborhood grocery for many, many years and the employees know me and always greet me upon arrival. The managers, Jessica Austin, Mr. Celestine and Susan Murphy have always been so inviting and helpful as I come into the store.
On that particular day, Jessica greeted me as always with that happy “Jessica” tone and excitement in her voice, “Hello Mrs. Katie!” I told her about my friend who was sick, and my need to cook something cozy and comforting.
Jessica was interested and wanted to help out in any way she could. I explained that I needed a certain brand of frozen dumplings. Jessica replies due to limited deliveries during this coronavirus period, she had not received any of the dumplings that I needed for the recipe.
I was stumped. How could I change the meal? Jessica and I discussed the matter further and Jessica asked if I had ever made “homemade” dumplings. I told her that no, I always used Mary B’s Open Kettle Dumplings, because my friend, Sallie Rouse’s mother, Mrs. Louise, used that brand, and Mrs. Louise was a fabulous home cook.
Jessica gave me the recipe for homemade dumplings and the list of ingredients. She even went as far as to go to the different aisles to locate the ingredients.
Jessica continued to share the steps involved in order to make these dumplings soft and puffy. Remember this store was busy, and she was the manager! I am sure that she was needed in other areas, and she should not have been standing in the aisle giving me the, “Best recipe for dumplings.”
But, Jessica took her time explain and we also discussed the social distancing situation; of course we stood 6 feet or more apart, and she handed several wipes while we both took on my project.
You see, Market Basket on Nelson Road is more than a grocery store. Jessica Austin, is more than a manager of that store. Jessica cares about people and their needs as do Susan Murphy and Mr. Celestine.
I did make the chicken and dumplings. I made the dumplings just the way Jessica told me. I pushed down the dumplings into the gravy during the 15 minute cooking process. They were delicious.
I delivered the meal along with Caprese Salad with homemade vinaigrette dressing, “homemade” peach cobbler and sweet tea to my friend and her family. I left it outside in her carport. No visiting allowed.
Her husband told me that she ate the meal with gusto and was relaxing enjoying a full tummy. Now that makes me feel as if I have helped in a small way … a full tummy and a smile on her face.
Thank you to all those workers who leave their homes each day to serve the needs of all of us; the public. My thanks to Jessica Austin for being more than a grocery store manager. You are important Jessica!
Chicken and Dumplings
Ingredients
2 rotisserie chickens, deboned and chopped into bite-sized pieces
1 stick butter
4 stalks of celery, chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
3/4 cup Wondra flour in the shaker container
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon ground thyme
1 teaspoon salt/pepper to taste
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 (32-ounce) boxes chicken broth, divided
1 can Campbell’s Cream of Chicken Soup
1/2 cup half and half
Dumplings
2 cups baking mix (Bisquick or Jiffy)
2/3 cup milk
1 1/2 cups chopped fresh parsley, divided
Directions
Melt butter over low heat in a large Dutch oven. Sauté onions and celery until soft. Add chicken and stir together. Shake flour over veggies and blend well. Heat over low heat until flour is well blended. Add seasonings. Add 1 box of chicken broth and blend well with chicken mixture. Reduce heat and let simmer. Add chicken soup and incorporate until well blended. If too thick add slight amounts of broth (save some broth for later when dumplings are added). Continue to let the mixture gently bubble and simmer. Make the dumplings at this point.
Dumplings: Mix baking mix, milk and 1 cup of the parsley in a large mixing bowl until well blended. The dough will be sticky.
Increase heat and bring the chicken gravy to a gentle boil. Stir well so gravy doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot. With a soup size spoon, scoop up the dumpling dough. Push the dough off of the spoon with your finger into the gently boiling broth and push down the dumpling down into gravy.
Continue to place the dumplings all around the pot and into the center. If you have extra dumplings, go ahead and crowd them into the pot. (Some other cooks would warn against doing this as the dumplings may stick together….oh well. You get a bigger dumpling or split in two when serving. I love dumplings!)
Cover the pot with the lid quickly. Reduce the heat and let the gravy gently boil for 7 minutes, remove the lid and gentle push the dumplings under the gravy and spoon the gravy over the dumplings. If at this point, the gravy has been soaked up by the dumplings, heat the remaining broth and pour into the pot trying not to disturb the dumplings. Replace the lid for another 7 minutes. Turn off heat and let pot set.
To serve: Gently scoop out the first dumpling with a large cooking spoon, and place into a rimmed bowl. Using a ladle, add the chicken gravy. Continue to serve the dumplings and broth into remaining bowls. Sprinkle the remaining parsley over the top. Serves 8 hungry people.
Hope you all enjoy this recipe. It is cozy and comforting, exactly what a lot of us need at this time. Katie Leithead.
I thank you so much Katie. I know this is long, publishers, but there is a very important message here. You know I am all about good service even when it’s not bad times.
This is how everyone should run a business. And I could be more a lot like Katie. My prayers are with your friend Katie as well as all my readers are praying with me, I know.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.