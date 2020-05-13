A man who had formerly been a warden at The Walls prison in Huntsville, as well as a county sheriff, was among the most unusual prisoners Martin D. Seay remembered from his childhood years living at the Ramsey farm while his father was employed there.
Then 50 to 60 years of age, the former warden/sheriff had not ridden a horse in many years, and in his new life was required to ride the pastures for 10 to 12 hours daily.
Seay noted the prisoner never complained, though during the early days of his incarceration he had been stiff and sore for a week or more. He soon became accustomed to riding, however, and Seay marveled at the speed with which the man adjusted to his new life as a convict.
“He was polite to everyone and never spoke unless he was spoken to first,” Seay remembered. “He kept his dignity, but was never offensive.”
Seay wrote he had both liked and admired the former prisoner, particularly for the way in which he handled himself under what must have been particularly difficult circumstances.
He also recalled that another of the trusties at Ramsey during that time was a sheriff’s son. This man had also been assigned to duties as a stockman.
In addition, this prisoner was allowed conjugal visits with his wife when she visited him on Sundays, Seay said, noting this was “not a common practice, and in fact was the only case that I know of where this was allowed.”
During the summer of 1929, unusually heavy rains in Central Texas brought flooding to the lower Brazos River. Officers there had plenty of warning and moved prisoners to rail sidings at Rosharon, Chenango and Bonney.
The black inmates were housed in railroad cattle cars that were placed there for use as sleeping quarters. During the day, they sat under trees near the track.
White inmates at the Ramsey Number 3 Camp were moved by passenger train to Huntsville, while the guards were housed in railroad boxcars. A railroad shack served as a temporary kitchen during this emergency.
Seay remembered that in anticipation of the flood, the farm’s hogs had been moved to the unit’s big barn, where both ends of the hallway were blocked off so the animals could be housed in it.
During this flood emergency, a single guard and about five inmates were left at the prison farm to feed the hogs and look after the Number 1 Camp, Seay wrote. The expected flooding of the facilities occurred, he said, during which the water came in to a depth of about 2 feet around the buildings and was much deeper in other places.
He remembered that at one point during the flood, the guard who was sitting on the front porch of the Seay family’s house saw a big catfish swim through the gate of the fenced front yard.
Waiting until the fish was well into the yard, the guard waded out and closed the gate. He then caught the fish with his hands, and it provided the main course for a fish fry enjoyed that night by those remaining at the unit.
On the day he and his family left the unit prior to the worst of the flooding, Seay said, the weather was surprisingly hot and dry, and the road was dusty.
Even so, he said, water from the creeks and bayous was starting to spill out into low areas as the river’s flow spread out into these smaller streams, causing them to overflow out over the farmland.
“It was all gradual,” he explained, emphasizing it was not a fast rush of water.
Before the floodwaters covered the fields, squads of men in wagons went in and pulled green corn to use for roasting ears. “We had a lot of fresh corn to eat,” he remembered.
It took about three weeks for the water to recede to the point that everyone could return to the farm, he said, explaining the prisoners were transported by train.
“I rode in the caboose with my father,” he said. “Guards were stationed on top of the cars, and all of the car doors were locked. No one escaped during the entire period.”
Even after the flooding was mostly gone, the overflow had left mud everywhere, and he recalled that it took about two weeks for the ground to gradually dry and the situation at Ramsey to return to normal.
Crops were replanted, he said, and the rich silt that had been deposited over the fields meant increased production at the farm for the next several years.
One of Seay’s memories of the 10 years he lived at the Ramsey unit was of the big barn, on which construction had begun a year or so after the state purchased the former plantation property in 1912.
This barn, which Seay said he believed was the largest ever built in Texas, was completed about 1914 and used primarily to store ear corn. When the bins were all full, it held 90,000 bushels, with a room in its center, above the hallway, used to store hay.
It had been built entirely of live oak lumber that was cut and sawed on the farm by inmate labor. Plans for the huge barn had been drawn by a white convict, who also supervised the building’s construction.
Soon after the barn was completed, Seay said, that prisoner was granted a full pardon by the governor.
He remembered that the 12-by-12 inch sawed live oak pilings had been built about 10 feet above ground level. The barn had been elevated to protect its contents from water during the frequent Brazos River overflows.
Seay estimated the barn was about 200 feet long and 80 feet wide, with a height he estimated to have been “about equal to a four-story building.”
The hallway was about 15 feet wide, with a ramp at each end to allow wagonloads of corn to be pulled inside for unloading, he said, adding that this was accomplished with the use of an elevator system.
Next week: Fire destroys prison unit’s “Big Barn.”
