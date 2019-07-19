When: 10 a.m. Wednesday Where: The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Cost: Tickets $8. Info: Call The Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.braziosport.edu.
LAKE JACKSON
The Clarion wraps up its annual summer child-oriented series with a high-energy, youth-focused dance show by Houston-based Soul Street.
Children and adults are invited to see the troupe pull off a variety of intricate dance moves at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $8.
Jumping through the air in high-top sneakers, Soul Street is a dance company that incorporates technical and artistic skills combined with choreographed routines.
While what the dance group does is intended to entertain, the focus is on making it educational for the youth, director Cedric Hicks said.
“We work a lot with the youth,” he said. “Our focus is on the youth and the future of the youth. We want to inspire kids to be better individuals.”
Group members come from troubled backgrounds, and through their music and stage energy, they hope to inspire other children to make the best of their situations and become better, Hicks said.
“We love to engage with audiences,” he said. “Just the engagement and realizing that we do make a difference with what we are doing. It feels good to put smiles on these kids faces. The audience leaves with a message from us.”
The group performs to music spanning several decades, allowing all members of the audience to find enjoyment, Hicks said.
“We have a wide range of music selections,” he said.
Group members also do a lot of acting in the show, and mix in comedic elements, Hicks said.
“It’s just an entertaining show from start to finish,” he said.
The children’s summer shows allow families to spend time with their children and it’s been a popular series since it started in 2007, Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
“By the attendance on the events, they have been very important to the community,” he said. “We have had a lot of families come to the shows.”
He picks all the talent for the summer series and added in new acts and bands this year to keep it fresh, Dornan said.
Sparking some hope into kids who are struggling is why the dance group exists, Hicks said.
“The connection we make with them is a very beautiful thing,” he said.
For information, call The Clarion box office at 979-230-3156.
