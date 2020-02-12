Peter is in Winter Park, Colorado, skiing in temperatures 2 degrees below zero. Better him than me. I’ve had enough of getting tangled up in the orange fences that keep you from falling off the mountain, being buried in snow banks, accidentally getting on black slopes and sliding down the mountain and getting tangled up with some man I didn’t know and having to get engaged when we finally came to a stop.
The thing that really ended my skiing career was getting a mangled thumb; it was broken in three places. When I look at my thumb I think, how could it have been broken in three places? But the pain said it all.
Oh and get this. The nail on that thumb was torn about half way down and only half of it. So while my hand was in a frozen state (the ski lift took my mitten with it), and before skiing down to the first aid station, I tore it off. Then I went to my knees and almost threw up.
Now on that happy note, let’s have some mouthwatering recipes.
Sunday we featured Pillsbury, so today let’s hear from Zatarain’s.
Gluten-Free Zatarain’s Paella
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 pound gluten-free boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 ounces fresh gluten-free chorizo, cut into 1/2-inch slices
2 1/2 cups water
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 package Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix, Original
1/2 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup frozen peas
DIreCTIONS
Heat oil in large skillet or Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers and garlic; cook and stir five minutes or until softened. Add chicken and chorizo; cook and stir five minutes or until browned. Add water; bring to boil.
Stir in tomatoes and jambalaya mix; return to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes.
Place shrimp and peas on top of rice; cover. Cook five minutes longer or until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender. Remove from heat.
Let stand five minutes before serving.
Quick Slaw
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 teaspoon McCormick Celery Salt
1/8 teaspoon McCormick Black Pepper, Ground
1 package (14 ounces) shredded coleslaw mix
DIRECTIONS
Mix all ingredients, except coleslaw mix, in large bowl. Add coleslaw mix; toss to coat well. Cover. Refrigerate two hours or until ready to serve.
Mixed Green Salad with Apple Pie Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
Apple Pie Vinaigrette
1/4 cup apple cider
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon McCormick Apple Pie Spice, 1/4 cup olive oil.
Salad
1 apple, such as Fuji or gala, with skin on, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon lemon juice,
8 cups mixed salad greens
1/2 cup julienne-cut cheddar cheese
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup Apple Pie Spice
Glazed Walnuts.
DIRECTIONS
Apple Pie Vinaigrette
Mix apple cider, vinegar, brown sugar and apple pie spice in small bowl with wire whisk. Gradually add oil, whisking until well blended.
Salad
Cover apple slices with cold water. Add lemon juice. Let stand until ready to serve. Toss lettuce, drained apples, cheese and cranberries in large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss lightly. Divide among salad plates. Sprinkle with glazed walnuts.
Apple Pie Spice Glazed Walnuts
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons McCormick Apple Pie Spice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg white
1 tablespoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract
3 cups walnut halves
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Mix sugar, apple pie spice and salt in small bowl. Beat egg white and vanilla in medium bowl until foamy. Add walnuts; toss to coat. Add spice mixture; toss to coat nuts evenly.
Spread walnuts in single layer on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake one hour, stirring after 30 minutes. Cool slightly and break apart. Cool completely. Store in airtight container up to two weeks.
Thanks to Zatarain’s and McCormick’s. This salad sound like a good one, folks — and healthy!
