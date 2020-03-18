Amy Nicole
I pray for all of our health-care workers in all fields. You all need so much love and care … not just hospitals, our nursing home and mental health clinics. Be safe and take care of yourself as well. You are our true heroes.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Pastor Booker T. Randon and Evangelist Suzzanne Randon and all the distinguished members of the Galilee Baptist Church, who commemorated their 142nd Church Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration. High notes of admiration to Pastor T.L. Richardson of the New Hope Baptist Church who presented parishioners with a Holy Ghost-inspired homecoming message, “I’m Staying with the Church,” Joshua 2:18-19. Our prayer to each of you is that the favor of God will continue to rest and restore you in your walk of faith.
Tracy Hiroms
The world is not ending. The stores will restock their shelves. To the employees working so hard to keep up with the panic shopping/hoarding, thank you. From fielding the same question and answer over and over (I’m sorry, we’re out … the truck is coming tonight, etc.) to putting up with the disgruntled shopper who can’t get what they want, I want you to know tou are appreciated. To those of us having to do without things we need because of panicked masses, hang in there. You are not alone. Eventually, things will calm down or store limits will enable you to purchase what you need. And lastly, to the first responders and health-care workers. God bless you for putting it all on the line for strangers. May you stay safe and healthy.
Milissa Smith
To all my Barrow Babies and families, I miss you. Keep practicing, reading and relax. Love Ms. Smith.
Rolando Reyes
Fear is used to diminish hope and limit our victories. Focus instead on what you can control such as personal hygiene, social distancing and following leadership recommendations. So do not worry of what might happen tomorrow for today has its own problems. Fear nothing and instead be in meditation and prayer about everything.
Kyle Thornton
I pray for all the customer service desk workers who will be inundated with returns of toilet paper and bottled water when this mess is over.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very dedicated and loving man of God, Sam Williams. Sam serves in many capacities of leadership and is a retired educator, anointed orator, accomplished musician and psalmist who can always be found exemplifying his talents in the service of the Lord. He is a loyal member of the Bethlehem Christian Church and the Rev. Kenneth Bree is the shepherd of the house. Sam is the kind of person who brightens a room just by entering it, and is a blessing to so many people. We pray that God will continue to keep you in the palm of His precious hands as you celebrate another milestone.
Mary Bel Aguilar Garza
To all my AJH reading students, I’m missing you all. Make the best of your days off, rest and read a book. Love y’all, see you soon. hopefully. Be safe. Love Mrs. Garza.
Lauren LaCount
Shout out to fellow small business owners in this community for all you are doing to make it easier on our neighbors and staying #BCStrong throughout this difficult time.
Cheri Allen Roe
When I am feeling overwhelmed with all the news and warnings, I will remember this: “Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10.”
Ernesto Glez
Pray for this crazy world. That’s the only cure we can get.
Dejah Britton
I pray for the families suffering with this situation not only in illness but financially. I pray our government does the right thing.
Manning Rollerson Sr.
Prayers to the families who are going through this right now. Prayers for this country’s knowledge people that we all come together. Living in peace, caring about one another, at this point stop being selfish. We all need one another right now. We always come through. In the time of crisis, just one man’s opinion.
Steve Desoto
I pray that people start using logic and quit running around like hysterical maniacs.
Alyssa Rangel-Woosley
Please please please make very public for those with babies on formula, if they call the company, the company will send them formula to their doors.
Jessica Turner
Don’t use too much sanitizer. You’re killing the good germs your body needs.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Terylon Jackson, Beatrice Edison, Joel Scott, Joann Scott, Jeffery Roberts, all the dynamic congregants at the Zion Temple AME Church and our many friends who joined with us to celebrate our 35th Lay Annual Day program. The theme, “The Ship is Still Standing,” Acts 27:24, was expressively presented by the Rev. Mark Grafenreed, associate pastor of the Windsor Village United Methodist Church. Our faith is often put to a test, but we must savor each day and make our lives our sermons. Blessings and a safe passage to each of you as you continue to sail on the sea of life.
