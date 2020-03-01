Have you ever had a big burst of energy and finally started to tackle that big job you’ve been putting off for years? Yeah, I know you are going to relate to what I started and now can’t stop even though I want to — CLEANING OUT MY CLOSET.
Right now it looks like a couple of mad bulls went through it. The problem is; I’m tired of trying to get my closet to look like Cheryl’s closet. She sets the bar too high. I sorta like the way Terrie keeps her closet (sorry for ratting you out, Terrie!).
Too late now to stop, I have to finish this huge mess. So far I have found things I had long forgotten I had. The experts say get rid of it. Nope, that ain’t gonna happen. It’s like I just went shopping and bought some new stuff … which I did last Friday.
I had a birthday gift certificate to Chico’s, so I left this big mess I had started and headed out to buy some new stuff. I think I’ll never get ahead of the game at this rate. But, I will finish it. “As God is my witness I’ll never be without clothes again.” Isn’t that what Ms. Scarlett said in “Gone with the Wind?”
n n n
Peter is coming today and bringing two trees I bought in Houston last week, a peach tree and a lime tree. He bought a plum tree. While he has had my trees, he grafted a plum limb to my peach tree. We are planting them today, too.
I say “we”; Peter will probably dig the hole and do all the hard work, because that is the gentleman he is. But I reserve the right to put the tree in the hole. Or, he could let me dig the hole and he will put the tree in the hole. Either way it works out, those trees are going in the ground.
This is going to be interesting. Peaches and plums. I love them both, so it’s a win-win sorta thing for me if it all works out and I can keep both trees alive.
n n n
Here is a good hint I picked up at the American Legion Hall last Friday night. One of the ladies (I’m not using her name because I didn’t get her permission) said she puts all her matching jewelry in baggies. Now, wouldn’t that be nice to all have all that stuff untangled and in a drawer where you could see it?
I can’t see that happening here. That’s just one more thing that sets the bar too high for me. But one day I’ll get stupid again and try to get all my jewelry organized. Sure I will!
She is so sweet and nice, but how dare her to put me on a self-imposed guilt trip.
n n n
Here is some information for you in case you didn’t know how to get rid of robo calls. Last Monday, I was driven around the bend and about to reach the end of my rope with robo calls on my house phone. Linda responded to my rant about them, and she had this to say:
They are a pain, aren’t they? I guess we should be grateful that we don’t have to do that for a living.
I finally got tired of it and decided to disconnect our house phone. Spectrum told me if I did they would have to rewrite the order and I would pay $29 more per month for the cable and Internet. We are grandfathered in with Time Warner at a lower rate. So I just unplugged the house phone and there must be telemarketers out there still calling the number and getting no answer.
Now that we use only our cell phones, we get robo calls, but there is a wonderful app called Nomorobo. It filters and rarely do we get a telemarketer that slips through.
Remember the days when we ran for the phone, knowing it was probably someone we wanted to talk to? Have a great day!
Linda
Linda,
Thanks for the information. I’m about ready to unplug my house phones. But I can’t because I’m always looking for my cell phone. And so many people have that number that don’t have my cell number.
I have an iPhone and it filters robo calls, and I didn’t have to do anything. How does it know? I get so few calls on it that it’s not the problem my home is. Somedays I want to yank the plug and throw all five of them in the pond. It’s a good thing the pond is 12 feet deep. One day I just may fill it up with stuff that gets under my skin.
n n n
If someone would be so kind and tell me how to get my clothes to the Women’s Shelter I would be happy for those women to have them. I’m sure some of them leave with the clothes they have on their back. I can’t think of a better use for them.
Hope everyone has a good March. Enjoy it because we will turn around and it will be Christmas next week!
