ALVIN — The Phi Theta Kappa Mu Upsilon Chapter at Alvin Community College inducted its newest members during a ceremony Oct. 10. The chapter added 47 students to the honor society at the induction ceremony.
“You have all worked extremely hard for this honor,” ACC President Christal M. Albrecht said.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges. Members follow four hallmarks, including scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship.
To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa, students must have completed at least 12 college credit hours at ACC and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
More than 4,000 ACC students have been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa since the ACC Mu Upsilon Chapter was created in 1963. Students in Phi Theta Kappa will participate in community projects and research projects during their time in the organization.
“We have a busy and growing chapter,” Albrecht said. “We are looking forward to more exciting things for this chapter in the coming year.”
ACC Vice President of Student Services Jade Borne served as the keynote speaker for the induction ceremony. Borne spoke about the importance of learning from failure as a key to success.
“Failure is one of the most important aspects in making a great leader,” Borne said. “Failure is life’s greatest teacher.”
Borne spoke of important leadership skills students can learn through failure, including persistence, having a definite purpose, learning to be self-reliant, accepting criticism, being open-minded and more.
“You have to think big and you have to push yourself,” Borne told the students. “Embrace your failures fearlessly. Without failure, you don’t know success.”
The newest inductees for Phi Theta Kappa are: Alexis Alexander, Sarah Blasdell, Katelynn Boysen, Elizabeth Bransom, Sarah Bransom, Taylor Chapman, Katelyn Clark, Erika Campuzano, Christian Coplin, Melissa David, Ryan Deleon, Bradley Elmore, Kegan Fast, Metteo Flores, Angelica Garcia, Danielle Garza, Saah Goodman, Nataly Hernandez, Kathryn Hoelter, Alex Hunt, Madison Jackson, Michael Jensen, Ivy Jones, Keaton Jones, Tristan Ladd, Sikirat Lasisi, Ariana Leatherby, Maria Martinez, Hannah McCreary, Kaylee Page, Chase Prow, Angel Razo, Laura Read, Valerie Rogers, Kevin Roliard, James Ronk, Zaria Ross, Citalli Santos, Kyle She, Jason Shoemaker, Tierra Smith, Christina Sunley, Keerthi Suresh, Jaclyn Thornton, Abigail Walker, Kirsten Whiteside and Jeffrey Williams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.