Events that happened this week in 1945, 1970 and 2004, as told in the pages of The Facts.
75 years ago
Speaking before an audience of over 300 at a meeting of Dow Institute at the Dow cafeteria Wednesday evening, Dr. Willard H. Dow, president of the vast Dow industries extending from coast to coast, referred to the rumor dealing with the purchase of the Dow Magnesium Corp. plant here by Henry Ford as “crazy” and absurd. However, he added that “it would help the magnesium business if this were true.”
He also spoke of new plans to be built and expansion to take place in the post-war period, stating that Dow, Chemical plant No. 1 probably would be expanded, and that the DMC plant likely will be kept as a stand-by. He termed the Dow Styrene plant as a very important unit that will be in operation practically indefinitely.
Dr. Dow pointed to the importance of magnesium and recent developments which indicate that the cost of rolling magnesium sheets will be greatly lowered, and also of magnesium as a protective coating in place of galvanizing.
He discussed the obligation of rehiring service members after the war and of the Murray Committee meeting in Washington on March 1.
He referred to the “Golden Rule” in business and its application in business, especially in relation to labor problems.
Sales Manager Reed of the Houston office of the Dow Chemical Company introduced his staff, after which J.P. Bryan of the Dow legal department spoke on the future possibilities of Brazoria County, explaining that ninety per cent of the county’s area is owned by non-residents, and four of the chief industries are cattle, rice, oil and fishing.
50 years ago
FREEPORT — A second step toward creating a $50,000 East End playground was taken by Freeport City Council on Monday.
In a special afternoon session, the council authorized making an application for a matching federal grant and closed segments of two streets.
If the U.S. Dept. of Health, Education and Welfare approves the application, the federal government would pay half the estimated $50,000 cost of improvements. The city would pay the other half.
The park would include a Little League field with bleachers, rest rooms, an equipment room and parking areas. It would also include a children’s playground.
15 years ago
WEST COLUMBIA — Chelsi Rhodes first met janitor Steve Edwards over spilled milk.
The 14-year-old West Columbia Junior High eighth-grader spilled milk in the hallway one day when she was in seventh grade.
Edwards came up and told her not to worry, she said.
They exchanged introductions, and like other students over the 39 years Edwards worked for the district, Rhodes became an instant friend.
“He was like a parent here,” Rhodes said. “He was the light of the school.”
Edwards, 59, died of a heart attack in his sleep Nov. 18. In his memory, Rhodes started a petition drive to have the school district’s new support services building named after him.
“In less than 15 minutes I had like 52 names,” Rhodes said. “Basically, it only took me about 3 or 4 hours to get 300.”
Rhodes presented her petition to the Columbia-Brazoria ISD school board Tuesday night. The board agreed to take Rhodes’ suggestion into consideration when naming the building, which can happen only after officially calling for nominations, Assistant Superintendent Martha Buckner said.
Edwards was always first to arrive at the school — sometimes as early as 5:30 a.m. — to unlock the doors and get ready for the day, said Principal Chuck Rylander, who grew up with Edwards in West Columbia.
Something was different the morning of Nov. 19, when teachers and administrators found doors still locked and lights still off, Bonner said.
Life Skills teachers Diane Woodard and Jeannie Wells went to Edwards’ house a few blocks away and found him. He was lying in bed, Woodard said.
“It was the most peaceful death,” she said. “It was just like he went to sleep.”
Word of what happened eventually found its way to campus. When Rhodes heard the news, she said she was devastated.
Naming a building after their mentor isn’t the only tribute students are working on. Esther Lara’s art students are creating a collage of Edwards’ image to hang in the new junior high school, which is being built next to the support services building at Highway 36 and CR 348 near Brazoria.
“They all knew Steve, so it’s kind of sentimental,” Lara said. “I guess we still wanted him to be a part of our school.”
