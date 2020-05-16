75 years ago
Victory in Europe over the Nazi regime was celebrated solemnly in the Freeport and Brazosport area with practically all places of business remaining open and all war plants operating as usual on schedule in accordance with the President’s request.
Following the official announcement by the President at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning, the Freeport High School band paraded the downtown business section around the noon hour and rendered several patriotic numbers in the Park Avenue Park.
Preceding the V-E Day service at the, Freeport football stadium Tuesday evening, the Freeport High band led a parade through town, which included the Boy Scouts, Mariner Scouts and Sea Scouts.
A great crowd of around 1,500 people attended the services at the football field, which started at 8 p.m. with Rev. Wilson V. Hill, president of the Brazosport Ministerial Alliance, presiding and advancement of the colors by the American Legion post.
The band played while the gathering stood, singing the National Anthem, followed by the pledge of allegiance to the flag, led by Boy and Girl Scouts.
Following a prayer led by Rev. John Zarafonetis, “My Country Tis of Thee” was sung by pupils of the colored school. Rev. Dean Baldwin led the gathering in “Onward Christian Soldiers,” and then gave a scripture reading, after which “The Land of Hope and Glory” and “Onward Ye People” were rendered by the Community Choral Club, followed by the address of the evening by Rev. H.V. Watts.
The program closed with singing “Faith of Our Fathers, closing prayer by Rev. John Taylor, retirement of colors and benediction by Rev. D.M. Curry.
50 years ago
“PLEASE! Don’t send that teacher to jail.”
Brazoria County High Sheriff Roberty Gladney and District Attorney Ogden Bass sat unmoved almost, that is while they listened to friends, family, former students and co-workers of Dr. Gladys Polk “plead” her case.
Dr. Polk has been placed on “trial” yesterday after Gladney “arrested” her from the audience gathered at the program to honor her and her 53 years in public education.
“Trumped up” charges of “vagrancy” were issued, with Bass and Gladney claiming that now that Dr. Polk was retiring she had “no visible means of support.”
Former student Norman Freeman acted as moderator at the mock trial, held in the Brazosport High School Auditorium, and introduced the many, many who “testified” in Dr. Polk’s behalf before the gathering of several hundred.
The sheriff and DA — both former first-grade students of Dr. Polk, remained unconvinced, however, until reminded of the number of votes sitting in the audience.
Former long-time principal of Freeport Junior High School W.L. Stuart delivered telling blow in her favor, however, when he stated that he could find no record of either Gladney or Bass graduating from the first grade.
Then, in a highly unprecedented move, Gladney testified for the defendant, saying she had been the one teacher who had “brought him into line.”
“The paddle she used,” Gladney said, “was hinged.”
After both Gladney and Bass agreed to “acquit” the defendant, Supt. Kenneth Wilson presented her with a silver coffee service and told her of the Gladys Polk Scholarship, to be awarded annually to a BISD student attending the Brazosport Junior College.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Members of the O.M. Roberts Elementary student council next week will join the likes of former U.S. congressmen, centenarians and horse breeders when they receive special recognition from the Texas House of Representatives.
The House will proclaim Friday “O.M. Roberts Elementary Day” at the Capitol, with 19 of the school’s council members looking on, said Pam Davis, the school’s principal. State Rep.Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, authored the resolution to recognize the elementary students’ compassion for strangers halfway across the world.
The school raised $1,353.82 to send to victims of the Dec. 26 tsunami that ravaged communities in the Indian Ocean. With the help of his mother, first-grader Jacob Krell initiated a two-and-half-week fund-raising drive after hearing President Bush put out a call for donations for countries devastated by the deadly wave. Although only 6 years old, Jacob wanted to help the children whose parents were swallowed by the sea.
Jacob had predicted the state would honor him and his classmates with accolades for their efforts, he said.
“I feel good because I wanted to help them,” Jacob said.
The drive started out small. Jacob broke into his piggy bank to make the first donation — $8.26. Other students, including third-grader Jacob Romee, 9, also raided their savings to bring in nickels and dimes for people whose food was washed away, he said.
Student council members bubbled with excitement about next week’s special trip.
