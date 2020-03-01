Editor’s note: Former Facts reporter Mary Newport left earlier this month for a teaching assignment in South Korea, unaware it would be the next ground zero for the coronavirus. She wrote about her experience for us.
SEOUL, South Korea
When I got on the plane Feb. 20, there were roughly 50 cases of COVID19 in South Korea. When I landed in Seoul, there were 500 and the number was climbing.
I wasn’t exceptionally worried, or even aware, at first. My Friday afternoon arrival was a frantic whirlwind of exchanging currency, buying a Korean SIM card and finding my ride. I was on the way to my new job at a swanky private kindergarten, where I’d been hired as a homeroom teacher. Administrators had instructed me to take the airport bus to my new apartment, but I didn’t want to wrangle two overloaded suitcases on just to risk missing a stop, so I hired a car. It was a lucky choice. Later, I would learn the government had advised everyone to avoid public transportation as much as possible.
After a few hours on the road, I met my new boss for a whirlwind 30-minute tour. That’s your apartment and this the school, she told me. There are restaurants that way and here’s a slip of paper with a map to the medical checkup center. Get that checkup done before work on Monday.
I dragged my jet-lagged carcass out of bed at 6 a.m., since the med center was said to be ever-crowded with foreign arrivals, and hopped on the subway. It was oddly quiet, sometimes only one or two passengers per car and never more than 10. The medical center had only a handful of visitors. Nurses in masks and gloves took my temperature and sprayed my hands with disinfectant before I could enter.
I spent almost all the Korean money I had on the test, more than the school told me it would cost. Since Korean banks and exchange centers are closed on weekends, I spent two lonely days in my bare apartment, eating the cheapest chips I could find. My boss did not respond to my worried emails.
It was then, with nothing to do but browse the internet, that I began to see reports of the virus spreading. Friends sent concerned messages about the sudden rash of cases in Daegu, roughly 150 miles to the south of Seoul, and my phone buzzed with emergency alerts. New cases popped up all over the country — including some in my neighborhood, just a few streets away from my new home.
I showed up Monday to find the school humming with activity but empty of students. It would be closed for two weeks by order of the government. We were cautioned to wear masks at all times, wash our hands, stay home and avoid eating together.
While I was worried, the other expats laughed at viral fears. They doffed their masks as they stepped out of the school, doing dramatic impressions of “the Daegu lady” and offering to take me out on the town. Emboldened by their approach, I walked around the neighborhood (mask firmly on) and fell in love.
Fish markets and vegetable stands spilled out onto streets where tiny cake shops and restaurants jostled for space with cell phone stores and clothing boutiques. A half-hidden walking trail led between buildings and into a pocket park, then emerged onto a breezy riverwalk. A lofty tower full of luxury brands gleamed above while the tunnels of a subterranean bargain mall buzzed below. If waitstaff and clerks wore masks and gloves, fine. If the crowds were thin and the stores empty, what of it?
In the mall, men with heat-sensitive cameras sat by the doors and escalators, scanning for the feverish. I strode past with only faint misgivings.
Then I ran into a new problem. The SIM I’d purchased at the airport was only good for three days, and those were up. I asked my boss for advice on where to purchase a longer-running SIM, since I wasn’t yet eligible for a Korean phone plan.
“We don’t have those in Korea,” she explained, as I stood there holding one I’d purchased in Korea. “If you have an emergency you can come to the school.”
Since the school was locked when not in use, and I didn’t fancy going two weeks without epidemic news or familial contact, I headed back to the airport for another SIM. I witnessed K-Pop band NCT 127 arrive, famous faces covered in masks while similarly masked fans scrambled for pictures.
When I got back online, news and alerts flooded in. The number had jumped to 900 infected, then 950. Back home, my family was supportive but frightened.
“It sounds scary,” mother Ruth Newport told me. “If you are thinking about coming back, I would do it quick. They are putting out travel warnings today about people traveling to South Korea.”
My little sister, Laura Newport, was worried as much about the school’s cavalier attitude as the virus itself.
“Knowing how it is over there, are you wanting to stay even without the virus mess?” she asked, offering a better vision back in the States. “I think you should go north. You could go to some university up there that looks like it’s out of a movie in the fall and I could come stay with you. We’d go to coffee shops and museums, and try new restaurants. You’d have these cool, quirky professor friends.”
Mom sent a roll of screenshots with nice jobs in the U.S., along with articles about the spread of COVID-19. The Korean government sent out alerts about fresh cases. Laura offered a spare bedroom, help job-hunting and an axe-throwing excursion.
I fretted and looked up fatality statistics. I cried and dithered. I decided to leave, I decided to stay. I spent hours messaging my family and driving them crazy. I bought a plane ticket, then changed my mind and came within a hair’s breadth of getting it refunded.
More friends and relatives sent questions and concerns. What if school was delayed indefinitely and the U.S. blocked Korean flights? Would I run out of money? Would the school help me? I expressed these fears to my boss, who agreed to order me a 30-day SIM and brought some snack cakes, too.
“I don’t need the money now, I will ask later,” she assured me. “You might need it.”
I was not comforted.
Meanwhile, the barrage of loving concern continued. Friends sent hugs, advice and one even transferred emergency money. Fiancé Nathan Hudson didn’t urge me to leave, as he wanted to let me to make my own decision, but admitted he had worries.
“This virus has me freaked out a bit and it hurts being so far away from you for so long, but that’s me being selfish,” he said. “I have no doubt you can tough it out, but you’re going to be fairly miserable.”
I was certainly miserable then. The prospect of giving up the good job and lovely city I’d worked so hard to reach broke my heart. The idea of being trapped and penniless in an epidemic terrified me. I made up my mind to leave, crying so hard I got the hiccups.
I still don’t know if I made the right decision. But as I typed this article Thursday night, less than 24 hours before I was to board a plane for the States, the number jumped to 1,766 infected.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.