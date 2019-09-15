75 years ago
One of the largest bond issues in the history of Brazoria County will be up for the decision of voters of Freeport Saturday, Sept. 29, at an election called by the board of city commissioners to provide funds for raising and extending the existing seawalls and breakwaters now partially protecting the city and for constructing additional seawalls and breakwaters within and without the corporate limits of the town.
The election was called at a meeting of the board of commissioners last Thursday and will be held in the city hall with C. J. Rogan serving as judge, J. A. Penney as assistant judge and Mrs. E. O. Moody and Mrs. Chas. S. Frink as clerks. Polls will open at 8 a. m. and close at 7 p. m.
50 years ago
A written order instructing the District Attorney to file an answer to a redistricting suit
filed last Monday was quickly introduced and passed without discussion this morning.
The vote by Commissioners Court was unanimous.
Only after the order was adopted did County Judge Alton Arnold open the matter
to discussion by a delegation of more than a dozen members of the Brazosport League of Women Voters.
The suit was filed with Bob Alcott as plaintiff. He represents a group called the Concerned Citizens of Brazoria County.
Judge Arnold said this morning that the filing of a legal answer lo the suit did not preclude other action by the court on redistricting before the court hearing.
However, the three commissioners present made it plain they intended to stick by their decision to wait for the 1970 census figures unless District Court ordered them to do otherwise.
Asked whether they would carry the suit beyond District Court Commissioners indicated they would like to comply with a District Court order.
Mrs. Carrie Battle, spokesman for the League of Women Voters, contended the limiting was important.
She said her organization, nationally and state wide, strongly upheld the one man, one vote principle.
Because of ill proportionment, prior to the 1970 census two county commissioners would be elected by a disproportionately small number of voters.
Therefore, she said, there was a certain amount of disenfranchisement of voters, particularly in precinct 1.
15 years
Police are investigating the Tuesday morning burglary of a downtown business that might be linked to two burglaries Labor Day weekend.
The back door of a business in the 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive was found pried open about 3 a.m. Tuesday by a patrol officer, reports show.
Nothing appeared to be stolen from the store, reports show.
Detective Sgt. H. Haywood believes the Tuesday morning burglary might be related to the two Labor Day burglaries since all three occurred in the same vicinity and had the same method of entry.
A store in the 200 block of Parking Way was burglarized between 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9:40 a.m. Sept. 4. Culprits kicked in the back door to steal about $2,225 worth of goods, reports show.
The other burglary happened Sunday at a business in the 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive. Reports did not indicate a time frame, but show the culprits forced open the door of a neighboring business to break in and steal an unknown amount of jewelry, reports show.
