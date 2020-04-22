Are we having some beautiful days or what? There has to be an upside to this new world we find ourselves in these days. Did you ever think you would be a part of this kind of history? I sure didn’t. After this is over, one way or the other, maybe we will appreciate the old days a lot more.
Now I would appreciate some rain. Out here in the country, the ground is beginning to crack. You know clay does that.
Here is a good recipe from Becky. As you all know by now Becky lives in the state of Washington, so why wouldn’t she send us a recipe using apples. Don’t you know this recipe using cinnamon will make your house smell delicious!
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Ingredients
Cooking spray
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3/ cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans (optional)
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 large apple, peeled and chopped into small pieces (about 1-3/4 cups)
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup sour cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; line the pan with parchment paper, leaving 1 to 2 inches to hang over the sides of the pan.
Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
Stir together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans if using in another bowl; using a fork, work 2 tablespoons of the softened butter into the brown sugar mixture. Stir the chopped apple into the mixture to combine and coat.
In a large bowl, beat the remaining 1/2 cup butter and granulated sugar with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, 4four to five minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla; mix until just combined. Mix in about half of the flour mixture. Mix in the sour cream, followed by the remaining flour mixture, mixing until just combined.
Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Spoon a little more than half of the apple mixture over the batter, lightly pressing the apples in. Top the apples with the remaining batter. Spoon the remaining apple mixture over the top of the loaf, lightly pressing in. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 57 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted into the center of the loaf tests clean. Cool completely in the pan. To serve, lift the loaf from the pan using the parchment overhang and slice.
Here is another easy and delicious recipe from our good friends at Pillsbury. Again, I thank Pillsbury for allowing me the use of their recipes! It’s good to have friends in high places!
Easy Baked Spaghetti
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 1/2 pounds ground beef,
1 jar Muir Glen classic marinara pasta sauce
1 pound uncooked spaghetti
1 pound mozzarella cheese, sliced
Sliced fresh basil leaves.
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
In 10-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat; add 1 yellow onion, diced. Season with salt and pepper; cook about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion starts to brown. Add 1 1/2 pounds ground beef; sprinkle with more salt and pepper. Cook five to six minutes, stirring frequently, until browned. Stir in the jar (25.5-ounce) Muir Glen classic marinara pasta sauce; heat until warmed.
Cook and drain 1 pound spaghetti as directed on package. In baking dish, mix cooked spaghetti and pasta sauce mixture. Top with 1 pound sliced mozzarella cheese.
Bake about 30 minutes or until bubbling and cheese is melted. If desired, set oven control to broil last one to two minutes until cheese is browned. Top with sliced fresh basil leaves for serving.
I don’t know about you but, right about now I could enjoy me some of that spaghetti! It’s 12:30 and of course I haven’t eaten anything yet. But as soon as this column is sent, I’m heading to the kitchen. I always have a bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with a good helping of blueberries.
Enjoy being at home! Will leave you with this funny that someone sent in.
“Y’all married people holding up ok? I haven’t seen “I’m so blessed” or “He’s my everything” in a while….”
